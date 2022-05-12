Woman Who Endured a 'Catastrophic Event' Endorses Carter for County Judge

SAN ANGELO – The Runoff election for the March 1, 2022 Republican Primary in Tom Green County will be held on May 24. Early voting for the Runoff election runs from Monday, May 16 to Friday, May 20.

Lane Carter is one of two candidates who qualified for the Runoff election for Tom Green County Judge. He has been endorsed by San Angelo resident Cynthia Williams.

Below is Williams' endorsement letter exclusive to San Angelo LIVE!:

It is with great pleasure that I publicly endorse Matthew Lane Carter for Tom Green County Judge.

In 2018 my home was impacted by a catastrophic event. I was helpless and did not know where to turn. A mutual friend informed Lane of my situation.

He actually came to my house to view the damage. Lane shared his expertise to help me navigate through issues that involved City Hall personnel and maintained contact with me until the final resolution.

The fact that completely overwhelmed me was that I was not in his Council district. I was just a citizen of San Angelo.

Lane demonstrated his compassion for people by his actions. He responded to a need and humbly shared his best and persevered to the final conclusion. That is the true West Texas attitude-to help a neighbor in need. I am confident that Lane will bring such a heart into every area he serves. We have a need in all levels of government for men like Lane Carter and I encourage all voters to support him for Tom Green County Judge.

Cynthia Williams