75 NJ gas stations lower prices Friday to win support for self-service gas, find out where:

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Seventy-five gas stations across New Jersey will cut their prices on Friday as part of the Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Service Day of Awareness in support of new legislation they believe would lower prices.

The list of participating gas stations includes:

• Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Road, Montvale, Bergen County

• North Arlington Gulf, 101 Ridge Road, North Arlington, Bergen County

• Exxon, 782 Route 17, Paramus, Bergen County

• Valero, 639 Rte 17 N, Paramus, Bergen County

• Exxon, 100 Rt 17 North, Paramus, Bergen County

• Sunoco, 456 Rte 17 N, Ramsey, Bergen County

• Exxon, 700 Washington Ave., Washington Township, Bergen County

• Berlin P66, 201 White Horse Pike, Berlin, Camden County

• Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, Camden County

• West Berlin Delta, 250 NJ 73, West Berlin, Camden County

• Cape May Riggins, 1381 Washington St., Cape May, Cape May County

• Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109, Apt 109, Cape May, Cape May County

﻿• Livingston Sunoco, 247 S. Livingston Ave., Livingston, Essex County

﻿• 264 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, Essex County

• 625 McCarter Hwy, Newark, Essex County

• 335 McCarter Hwy, Newark, Essex County

• Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Ave., Roseland, Essex County

• South Orange Exxon, 68 W South Orange Ave., South Orange, Essex County

• Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsa Drive, Glassboro, Gloucester County

• Bayonne Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Blvd., Bayonne, Hudson County

• Willow Sunoco, 1301 Willow Ave., Hoboken, Hudson County

• Lukoil, 200 12th St., Jersey City, Hudson County

• Shell, 164 14th St., Jersey City, Hudson County

• Gold Coast Petro Sunoco, 588 Manila Ave., Jersey City, Hudson County

• Newport Exxon, 245 12th St., Jersey City, Hudson County

• 235 12th St., Jersey City, Hudson County

• Sunoco, 465 Grand St., Jersey City, Hudson County

• Exxon, 450 Rte 3 West, Secaucus, Hudson County

• 3842 Park Ave., Weehawken, Hudson County

• Newport Valero, Hudson County

﻿• Exxon Holland Tunnel Service Center Inc., Hudson County

• Califon Exxon, 429 County Road 513, Califon, Hunterdon County

• Hampton BP, 238 Rte 31 N, Hampton, Hunterdon County

• Lebanon Route 22 Sunoco, 1370 US-22 West, Lebanon, Hunterdon County

• Lebanon Sunoco, 1237 Route 31, Lebanon, Hunterdon County

﻿• Lebanon BP, 1201 Rt. 31 South, Lebanon, Hunterdon County

• Liberty Mart, 118 Rt 202/31N, Ringoes, Hunterdon County

• 2558 Pennington Road, Pennington, Mercer County

• 1 Pennington Road, Pennington, Mercer County

• 3513 Route 1 South, Princeton, Mercer County

• Exxon, 270 W. Inman Ave., Colonia, Middlesex County

• East Brunswick Sunoco, 784 Route 18E, Brunswick, Middlesex County

• Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Ave., Edison, Middlesex County

• Exxon 1441 US Route 1 South, Edison, Middlesex County

• Exxon, GSP, North Colonia, Middlesex County

• BP, 2401 US 9 North, Old Bridge, Middlesex County

• 152 Old New Brunswick Road, Piscataway, Middlesex County

• Exxon. GSP. South Iselin. Middlesex County

• Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Road, South Plainfield, Middlesex County

• South River BP, 258 Old Bridge Turnpike, South River, Middlesex County

• Aberdeen Exxon, 1164 State Route 34, Aberdeen, Monmouth County

• BP, 44 South Street, Freehold, Monmouth County

• Hazlet Shell, 1355 Route 36, Hazlet, Monmouth County

• Matawan Sunoco, 323 Route 34, Matawan, Monmouth County

• Middletown BP, 863 Hwy 35, Middletown, Monmouth County

• Monmouth Road BP, 373 Monmouth Road, West Long Branch, Monmouth County

• Denville-RT 46, 161 W. Main St., Denville, Morris County

• Long Valley P66, 43 E. Mill Road, Long Valley, Morris County

• Peapack Sunoco, 28 US Highway 206, Peapack, Morris County

• Randolph BP, 260 S. Salem St., Randolph, Morris County

• Whippany Lukeoil, 1235 NJ-10, Whippany, Morris County

• Exxon, 600 Brick Blvd., Brick, Ocean County

• Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road, Brick, Ocean County

• Exxon, 1444 Highway 88, Lakewood, Ocean County

• Kelly's Sea Bay Sunoco, Route 35 North, Lavallette, Ocean County

• Shell, 1350 Route 9 South, Toms River, Ocean County

• Exxon, 13 Route 37 East, Toms River, Ocean County

• Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave., Haledon, Passaic County

• Exxon, 716 Goffle Road, Hawthorne, Passaic County

• Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South, Wayne, Passaic County

• Somerset Hills Exxon, 545 Martinsville Road, Basking Ridge, Somerset County

• 1101 Easton Ave., Somerset, Somerset County

• Exxon, 162 Central Ave., Clark, Union County

The Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act which was introduced in February, allows gas stations to provide self-service while still mandating stations with more than four dispensers to continue to offer full-service gas pumps.

Fuel Your Way NJ supporters say that it will result in lower gas costs, which will be reflected in Friday's prices.