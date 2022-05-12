ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

McGlockton Was a Rock on Raiders D-Line

By Tom LaMarre
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARV9j_0fbs2Wue00

Chester McGlockton was a rock in a long line of talented defensive linemen that the Las Vegas Raiders have had.

Chester McGlockton might have been the best defensive tackle who has ever played for the Oakland-Los Angeles-Las Vegas Raiders, and a player who might have been underrated because he never played for a championship team.

The 6-3, 334-pound McGlockton was selected with the 16th overall pick of the 1992 National Football League Draft by the Raiders and became the rock in the middle of the Silver and Black defensive line that included Hall of Famer Howie Long and Greg Townsend, another outstanding defensive end.

After making 18 tackles and three sacks as a part-time player as a rookie, McGlockton moved in as a starter in his second season with the Raiders and immediately was productive, making 79 total tackles, seven sacks, returning an interception 19 yards for a touchdown, and adding a fumble recovery.

“There was no one in the NFL who could block Chester if he didn’t want to be blocked,” Raiders All-Pro guard Steve Wisniewski told Steve Corkran of the Bay Area News Group. “He had that ability to be a dominant force like a Mean Joe Greene. He was as good as they come.”

McGlockton simply kept getting better, making 340 tackles and recording 39½ sacks, forcing 10 fumbles, while recovering another five and intercepting two passes over 90 games in the six seasons he played for the Raiders. He had four seasons with at least seven sacks, including a career-high 9.5 in 1994, was selected to the Pro Bowl in his last four years with the Raiders, and was a three-time All-Pro, from 1994-96.

However, McGlockton left the Raiders as a free agent in 1998 and played three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, two with the Denver Broncos, and one with the New York Jets before retiring after the 1993 season, but he never again reached the heights he achieved with the Raiders.

McGlockton finished his NFL career with 526 tackles, and 51 sacks, and forced 14 fumbles in addition to recovering nine, in addition to making four interceptions.

After beginning his career as a High School All-American as a tight end and defensive lineman at Whiteville High School in Whiteville, N.C., leading the Wolfpack to a 15-0 record, the North Carolina State Championship, and a USA Today National Ranking as a senior, McGlockton moved on to Clemson.

As a freshman for the Tigers, McGlockton forced West Virginia quarterback Major Harris to fumble and recovered the ball in the end zone for the final touchdown as the Tigers beat West Virginia, 27-7, in 1989 Gator Bowl. He was a freshman All-American and was named All-Atlantic Coast Conference as a senior when Clemson went 9-2-1 and won the ACC title.

McGlockton had 20 sacks in three seasons at Clemson, which led the nation in total defense in 1990 and led the nation in rushing defense in 1991.

After retiring from the NFL, McGlockton went into coaching and spent the 2009 season as an intern for the Tennessee Volunteers, then coached led by ex-Raiders head coach Lane Kiffin.  Just one year later, McGlockton traveled to Stanford and joined Coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff as a defensive assistant.

Tragically, McGlockton died suddenly on November 30, 2011.

“Chester was a great guy, good man, doing the right things. … ” Stanford Coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He was helping a lot of people. We’re really going to miss him. To say he was coming into his own as a coach would be understating it. He had already blossomed. He was so positive with the players and with the other coaches. He always had coaching advice or spiritual advice, a smile for you.”

The coroner’s report said McGlockton had an enlarged heart.

Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

Comments / 3

Related
InsideHook

And the Recipient of the NFL’s Toughest Schedule for the Upcoming Season Is…

If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to make it to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons, they’ve got their work cut out for them. At least that’s the way it looks right now following the NFL’s release of the full schedule for the upcoming season, which kicks off with the defending champion LA Rams hosting the up-and-coming Buffalo Bills on September 8 on NBC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Josh McDaniels' Patriots Reunion Has Reportedly Leaked

After a decade at Bill Belichick's side, Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Their paths will collide this season - and now we know when. According to Patriots insider Andrew Callahan, the Patriots-Raiders game date has been leaked. It will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
City
Paradise, NV
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jeudy arrest will leave Russell Wilson, Broncos fans infuriated

It has been a wild offseason for the NFL so far, and the craziness won’t stop. The Denver Broncos are in a great spot to get back into the playoffs once again, however, the franchise just hit a bump in the road with star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s arrest on Thursday. Now, Russell Wilson and the Denver fanbase are left asking, what’s going on?
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Jerome Bettis news

After a promise he made almost 30 years ago, Jerome Bettis, a.k.a. “The Bus,” has finally graduated from Notre Dame. Bettis tweeted about his accomplishments on Thursday. “A promise made, a promise kept,” The Bus wrote. “28 years after leaving Notre Dame, I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business. I hope my journey serves as [a] reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start.”
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Greg Townsend
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Chiefs#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Bay Area News Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Popculture

NFL Announces Christmas Day Tripleheader for 2022 Season

The 2022 NFL schedule was released on Thursday night, and one of the biggest things that stood out was the league will be very busy on Christmas Day. There will be three NFL games played on Dec. 25, making it the first time in league history that a tripleheader will be featured on Christmas. The first game will be the Green Bay Packers vs. the Miami Dolphins with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff time on Fox. The second game is the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams with a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff time on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. And the night game will be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Arizona Cardinals with an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff time on NBC.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy