Rebel Wilson Had A Year Where She Never Said No To Going On A Date And Ended Up Dating 50 People

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

2019 was the "Year of Love" for Rebel Wilson — and she fully embraced it!

James D. Morgan / Getty Images

In fact, Rebel says she went on 50 dates over the course of the year and honestly, I'm pretty impressed.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

"I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, ‘Oh, no,'" Rebel said on the U Up? podcast .

@rebelwilson / Via instagram.com

While she's now "happily in a relationship," Rebel says that she used the year to date all kinds of people and her one rule was "say no to nobody."

@rebelwilson / Via instagram.com

"I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing," Rebel said, adding, "It was the full spectrum of people."

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Rebel also acknowledged that the whole thing was "not normal" but it helped her "find out what I liked and what I didn’t like."

@rebelwilson / Via instagram.com

And as for what she didn't like, she says she actually called in some backup from the FBI when she started to "sense something wasn't right" from a potential suitor.

Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images for AFI

"The last person I went out with on the app, I did get the FBI to, like, check them out, just to make sure there was, like, nothing...and there was actually something in their past," Rebel explained.

@rebelwilson / Via instagram.com

She says the investigation found an assault charge against her date — and they actually offered to run background checks on any other suitors.

Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

Thankfully, that wasn't necessary and Rebel met her current man through a friend, which made all the difference that the match came from a "trusted source."

@rebelwilson / Via instagram.com

Although Rebel didn't dish on the identity of her boyfriend, it sounds like it could be another Year of Love for her!

