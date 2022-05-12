Rebel Wilson Had A Year Where She Never Said No To Going On A Date And Ended Up Dating 50 People

Related
Loved Up! Rebel Wilson Shares How She Met Her New Boyfriend, Reveals They 'Hit It Off' Right Away
Love is in the air for Rebel Wilson! While on the "U Up?" podcast, the actress revealed she's "now happily in a relationship."The star, 42, didn't identify her new man by name or reveal when they started dating, but she said they met through a mutual friend. "He'd known both of us for at least five years each, and was like, 'Yeah, I think you two would hit it off,'" she shared. "And then we did."Right from the start, the Pitch Perfect scene-stealer had a good feeling about the guy — something she couldn't always say when she was swiping...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Shot Herself With Firearm
Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Naomi Judd died at 75 years old, her daughter Ashley Judd is giving more details about what happened. While appearing on Good Morning America, she explained how her family has been doing in the wake of the tragedy and shared why the family was hesitant to share more details about her mother's death. “She used a weapon … a firearm,” the actress divulged. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”Ashley said it's important for them to talk about mental health so they can help others who are struggling....
James Franco Steps Out After Amber Heard Claims Ex Johnny Depp 'Hated' Him
James Franco emerged in New York City on the same day his name was brought up in the ongoing civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.The Pineapple Express actor, 44, donned a grey T-shirt with black jeans, black sneakers and a baseball cap on his day out in the Big Apple. With a water bottle in his hand, headphones in his ears and a denim bag draped over his shoulder, Franco took the city streets by storm while also sporting a mustache and beard, as seen in photos obtained by Daily Mail.And while Franco appeared to be minding his...
Katie Holmes looks happier than ever packing on PDA with Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes looks happier than ever packing on the PDA with Bobby Wooten Katie Holmes is living her best life. The actress and mom’s new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III helped her feel appreciated on Mother’s Day, as they spent time together in New York City having lunch, going...
A 4-year-old Prince William told his nanny he would punish her when he becomes king, a new royal book says
According to Tina Brown's new book, "The Palace Papers," Prince William was aware of his status as future king from a young age.
Selma Blair says she was raped 'multiple times' in new memoir: ‘I had so much shame and blame’
Selma Blair is making some heartbreaking confessions about her past. The actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, has written a new memoir titled "Mean Baby," which is set to be released on May 17. In it, she detailed how her battle with alcohol abuse started when she was just 7 years old.
My husband thought he had a hangover and we joked he couldn’t handle his gin – then we received a devastating diagnosis
A DAD who put his headaches down to not being able to handle his gin then learned the reality was far worse. Mark Brandish, from Caergwrie, Flintshire, in north east Wales, thought the pain he was suffering last April was nothing more than not being able to take his drink anymore.
'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey says ex-fiancé Johnny Depp and Amber Heard 'are damaged' and continue to 'damage each other'
Grey said the Depp she knew was so "charming and quirky and weird" and that his current legal battle with Amber Heard "breaks" her heart.
Amber Heard may have tried to taint the jury with a rumor about Johnny Depp shoving Kate Moss down the stairs, experts say. It could backfire.
Johnny Depp's lawyers may argue that the mention opened the door for evidence about Amber Heard's previous relationships to enter the trial.
Johnny Depp's Former Agent Claims That The Actor Lost Pirates of the Caribbean Because of Amber Heard's Accusations
A defamation case is currently ongoing between ex-spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard following the latter’s abuse accusations and the former agent of the actor speaks up in a pre-recorded video deposition claiming that Depp lost Pirates of the Caribbean 6 because of what his ex-wife alleged. click to...
Naomi Judd’s Daughter Fulfilled Singer’s Final Wish Amid New Details of How She Died
Naomi Judd's daughter shared heartbreaking new revelations about her mother's death. Ashley Judd confessed to "Good Morning America" (via Daily Mail) on Thursday that her famous mother shot herself with a pistol the day before she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The actress, who fought back...
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together
Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Jennifer Grey reveals why Patrick Swayze cried and apologized on ‘Dirty Dancing’ set in 1987
Despite an unpleasant first impression, Jennifer Grey speaks fondly on her relationship with her former co-star Patrick Swayze. Earlier this week, Grey stopped by The View to discuss her memoir, “Out of the Corner,” which includes stories about her tense experiences working with the actor, who died in 2009...
You Might Want To Brace Yourself For Gwen Stefani's Latest Instagram—Fans Are Begging Her To 'Stop The Lip Fillers'
No one can dispute that Gwen Stefani looks incredible. The 51-year-old (yes, you read that number correctly) “Hollaback Girl” singer has wowed us with some truly stunning looks over the past few years, and has even showed off her natural beauty by stepping out sans makeup on more than a few occasions. However, the drastic change in her appearance hasn’t gone unnoticed, especially as far as her seemingly ever-increasing lips are concerned!
I fell in love with my husband’s best friend months after he died – I would’ve judged other widows but I get it now
A WOMAN has shared how the most unexpected thing happened during the incredibly tough time following the death of her husband - she fell in love with his best friend. After her husband died from a tragic car accident in 2020, Rochelle Pitts was left to care for her three young children, with a fourth on the way.
Patrick Schwarzenegger says his dad Arnold is 'obsessed' with his new true crime drama 'The Staircase'
The younger Schwarzenegger also told Insider that he didn't ask his dad for any acting advice after being cast on the new HBO drama.
Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise is dad Tom Cruise's biggest cheerleader during rare appearance
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's children are renowned for keeping a low profile but this week their daughter has been spotted out and about while showing her support for her famous father. Bella Cruise was pictured strolling around her South London neighbourhood dressed in a retro Top Gun T-shirt, paying...
Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?
As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
