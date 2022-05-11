ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Judson, IN

Paul Michael Dreesen

By Anita Goodan
 3 days ago

Funeral services for Paul Michael Dreesen, 84, of North Judson, will be...

Goldie Mae Allen

Funeral services for Goldie Mae Allen, 98, of LaGrange, Ohio, formally of Knox, will be Monday, May 16, at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 11 a.m. CT until the time of services.
KNOX, IN
Sydney “Bob” Awald

Funeral services for Sydney “Bob” Awald, 96, of Walkerton, will be Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel. Visitation is Monday, May 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon-Davis Scholarship Fund.
WALKERTON, IN
Blood Donations Needed ahead of Summer

The American Red Cross is looking to collect blood donations to keep up supplies before families travel abroad for summer vacations. According to the Red Cross, volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths. All who donate blood...
WINAMAC, IN
￼Jury Convicts Francesville Man of Confinement

WINAMAC – A Pulaski County jury convicted a Francesville man of confinement and intimidation after a jury trial this week, Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer announced today. The jurors heard evidence that Russell Finnegan pointed a shotgun at a farmer in a field in Francesville and handcuffed him on October 18, 2019. Finnegan then confronted the landowner of the property while holding the same weapon and ordered him out of his house into the field with the farmer. Finnegan claimed that he was angry at them for straightening the edge of the property approximately a year and a half before the confrontation. Finnegan leased a house from the landowner near the field.
FRANCESVILLE, IN
