Paul Michael Dreesen

WINAMAC – A Pulaski County jury convicted a Francesville man of confinement and intimidation after a jury trial this week, Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer announced today. The jurors heard evidence that Russell Finnegan pointed a shotgun at a farmer in a field in Francesville and handcuffed him on October 18, 2019. Finnegan then confronted the landowner of the property while holding the same weapon and ordered him out of his house into the field with the farmer. Finnegan claimed that he was angry at them for straightening the edge of the property approximately a year and a half before the confrontation. Finnegan leased a house from the landowner near the field.

FRANCESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO