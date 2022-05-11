Paul Michael Dreesen

Funeral services for Goldie Mae Allen, 98, of LaGrange, Ohio, formally of Knox, will be Monday, May 16, at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 11 a.m. CT until the time of services.
Funeral services for Sydney “Bob” Awald, 96, of Walkerton, will be Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m. CT at the Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel. Visitation is Monday, May 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. CT at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon-Davis Scholarship Fund.
The American Red Cross is looking to collect blood donations to keep up supplies before families travel abroad for summer vacations. According to the Red Cross, volunteer donors are the only source of blood for patients with blood disorders, trauma victims and those experiencing difficult childbirths. All who donate blood...
The Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum in North Judson will feature various soldiers and civilians in history displays at the site Saturday, May 28 for a unique Memorial Day event. Along with train rides, museum visitors will be able to interact with living history re-enactors, camps and displays. Military vehicles will...
Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said things are taking shape at the new Vocational Wing on the campus of the Knox High School. He gave an update last week on the construction progress. “The outside walls are up and they’re working on the interior walls,” explained Dr. Reichhart....
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch will be in Pulaski County Wednesday, May 25, at 2 p.m. ET to help the county celebrate its Broadband Ready Community Designation and Winamac’s Smart Rural Designation. The event will be held at One Eyed Jack’s Celebration Station at 101 E. Main Street in Winamac....
WINAMAC – A Pulaski County jury convicted a Francesville man of confinement and intimidation after a jury trial this week, Prosecutor Kelly Gaumer announced today. The jurors heard evidence that Russell Finnegan pointed a shotgun at a farmer in a field in Francesville and handcuffed him on October 18, 2019. Finnegan then confronted the landowner of the property while holding the same weapon and ordered him out of his house into the field with the farmer. Finnegan claimed that he was angry at them for straightening the edge of the property approximately a year and a half before the confrontation. Finnegan leased a house from the landowner near the field.
The Starke County Election Board members reviewed eight Republican provisional mail-in ballots Friday morning in a public meeting which changed the outcome of the Starke County Commissioner District 2 race on the Republican ticket in the May Primary Election. Signature verification was conducted on a few of the provisional ballots...
The Pulaski County Election Board members counted provisional ballots in a public meeting Monday afternoon. Clerk JoLynn Behny said three ballots were reviewed and counted, but the results will not have any affect on the outcome of any races in the May Primary Election. The Election Board will meet again...
Comments / 0