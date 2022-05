MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fourth prison guard has been extradited to South Florida to face charges in connection with the deadly beating of an inmate. Jeremy Godbolt is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 60-year-old Ronald Ingram. The three other corrections officers charged in Ingram’s death are 24-year-old Ronald Connor, 29-year-old Christopher Rolon, and 34-year-old Kirk Walton. Ronald Connor, Christopher Rolon and Kirk Walton are facing charges in the death of an inmate (Miami-Dade Corrections) Legal documents indicate it happened during the early morning of February 14 of 2022, as an inmate was scheduled to be transferred. ...

