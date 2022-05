As the snow melts and the pace slows in Park City, the staff at the Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) can catch our breath, express gratitude to supporters and donors that help make our goals a reality and reflect on a record breaking year for many metrics. This year YSA saw the first three alumni of our afterschool program, Get Out & Play (GO&P), compete in Beijing. We cheered as Park City Nation’s homegrown and hometown athletes punched their tickets to the Olympics and Paralympics. We threw one heck of an Olympic and Paralympic Homecoming parade. But, most importantly we saw the greatest number of students participate in our afterschool programs.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO