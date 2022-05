A Columbus, Ohio man called police after the truck he stole 5 days previous was stolen from him. It's not every day that the same vehicle is stolen twice in one week. In fact, I would say the number of times a truck thief has called 9-1-1 to report the truck they stole as stolen has to be in single digits. Regardless of the numbers, it was a big day for the Hilliard police department as they were able to catch both men and lock them up.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO