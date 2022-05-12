ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died of suicide, coroner's office says

By Jason Hanna, Elizabeth Wolfe, Amanda Watts, CNN
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFugitive Alabama corrections official Vicky White died of suicide, an Indiana coroner's office said Thursday, backing up authorities' suspicions that she shot herself after a Monday car chase that concluded 11 days on the run with an inmate she's accused of freeing. White, 56, who authorities said freed inmate...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

EPD responds to “drive-by” Orbeez shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched after a woman was shot and injured by an Orbeez gun Saturday evening. According to a police report, officers responded to Tennessee Street after the victim was shot. Police say the woman had minor injuries to her right arm and declined medical attention. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
apr.org

Family of murder victim speaks out on Alabama man linked by DNA to the crime

The family of a New Hampshire girl killed in Massachusetts in 1988 are thanking law enforcement officials for making an arrest more than three decades later. The surviving family of Melissa Ann Tremblay say they appreciated that police never gave up on the case and that they look forward to seeing "justice finally served." Marvin C. McClendon Junior is a retired Massachusetts corrections officer from Alabama. He was ordered held without bail on Friday following his extradition. McClendon's lawyers have argued it's possible that DNA tying him to the killing belongs to another member of his family. The break in the more than thirty year old cold case came through DNA evidence. McClendon, jr. is being held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay The action was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court. Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire. She was found in a Lawrence trainyard in September of 1988, the day after she was reported missing. Trembley had been stabbed and her body had been over by a train. Prosecutors say the McClendon was doing carpentry work in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay’s death, and that investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Breman, Alabama last week. McClendon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in Sevier County

The search continues to find a missing couple from Alabama who were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area. Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in …. Drums Up Guns Down holds peace rally in East Knoxville. Driver flees after crashing into pole on Chapman …. Kickstand books...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fugitive#Violent Crime
AL.com

2 Bessemer prison officers charged in connection with inmate’s 2021 death

Two corrections officers at a Bessemer prison were charged earlier this week in connection with the death of an inmate last year. John Eddie Rogers, 35, of Pleasant Grove, and Latasha Patrice Terrell, 37, of Birmingham, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on criminally negligent homicide charges in the July 2021 death of Jason Matthew Kirkland, 27, according to jail records.
BESSEMER, AL
UPI News

Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison

May 11 (UPI) -- Recaptured fugitive Casey White returned to an Alabama prison on Wednesday after he spent 11 days on the lam with a former county jail official who authorities believe aided his escape. Casey White, 38, was escorted from Indiana, after he and 56-year-old former corrections officer Vicky...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Mother of murder victim upset suspect released without notice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Person Killed in Wreck on Governors Dr

Crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the shoulder and jackknifed.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Driver arrested for huffing air can and driving

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to a welfare check at the 200 block of Fielding Rd. on May 13 around 11 a.m. The caller reported an impaired driver huffing an air can and driving according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD. According to the press release, officers […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy