Alabama fugitive corrections official Vicky White died of suicide, coroner's office says
By Jason Hanna, Elizabeth Wolfe, Amanda Watts, CNN
Albany Herald
4 days ago
Fugitive Alabama corrections official Vicky White died of suicide, an Indiana coroner's office said Thursday, backing up authorities' suspicions that she shot herself after a Monday car chase that concluded 11 days on the run with an inmate she's accused of freeing. White, 56, who authorities said freed inmate...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched after a woman was shot and injured by an Orbeez gun Saturday evening. According to a police report, officers responded to Tennessee Street after the victim was shot. Police say the woman had minor injuries to her right arm and declined medical attention. […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - A school resource officer is on paid administrative leave after he accidentally ran over a student on Thursday afternoon, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff. An eighth-grade student at Central High School in Florence, Alabama, was injured after being run over by the school...
The family of a New Hampshire girl killed in Massachusetts in 1988 are thanking law enforcement officials for making an arrest more than three decades later. The surviving family of Melissa Ann Tremblay say they appreciated that police never gave up on the case and that they look forward to seeing "justice finally served." Marvin C. McClendon Junior is a retired Massachusetts corrections officer from Alabama. He was ordered held without bail on Friday following his extradition. McClendon's lawyers have argued it's possible that DNA tying him to the killing belongs to another member of his family. The break in the more than thirty year old cold case came through DNA evidence. McClendon, jr. is being held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay The action was entered on his behalf during the hearing in Lawrence District Court. Tremblay was from Salem, New Hampshire. She was found in a Lawrence trainyard in September of 1988, the day after she was reported missing. Trembley had been stabbed and her body had been over by a train. Prosecutors say the McClendon was doing carpentry work in Massachusetts at the time of Tremblay’s death, and that investigators tracked the suspect to his home in Breman, Alabama last week. McClendon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first degree murder.
The search continues to find a missing couple from Alabama who were last seen in the Pigeon Forge area. Sister pleads for safe return of missing couple in …. Drums Up Guns Down holds peace rally in East Knoxville. Driver flees after crashing into pole on Chapman …. Kickstand books...
The man accused of killing 10 people in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday had plans to continue his shooting rampage and kill more Black people, authorities said Monday. "There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of...
Murfreesboro resident Austin Williams will forever be grateful for stranger James Stinson. He's the owner of the Evansville car wash and the man who spotted the pickup dumped by Alabama fugitive Casey White.
Alabama Judge Ben Graves allowed Casey Cole White’s transfer from state prison to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence after a dispute between his defense attorneys and the warden about restrictions placed on a visit with their client, court records obtained by Fox News Digital show. White, a...
The man accused of killing 10 people in a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket had plans to "continue his rampage," the city's police chief said Monday. "There was evidence that was uncovered that he had plans, had he gotten out of here, to continue his...
Two corrections officers at a Bessemer prison were charged earlier this week in connection with the death of an inmate last year. John Eddie Rogers, 35, of Pleasant Grove, and Latasha Patrice Terrell, 37, of Birmingham, were booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Tuesday on criminally negligent homicide charges in the July 2021 death of Jason Matthew Kirkland, 27, according to jail records.
May 11 (UPI) -- Recaptured fugitive Casey White returned to an Alabama prison on Wednesday after he spent 11 days on the lam with a former county jail official who authorities believe aided his escape. Casey White, 38, was escorted from Indiana, after he and 56-year-old former corrections officer Vicky...
An escaped murderer with alleged ties to the Mexican mafia was added Friday to the Texas most-wanted fugitives list as more than 300 law enforcement personnel searched for the man who fled from a prison bus Thursday after breaking out of his restraints and attacking an officer. Authorities are offering...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Barbara Green has a lot of questions and few answers. Her daughter, Kimberle Johnson, was one of the victims in Montgomery’s 2013 Centennial Hill shooting. “Absolutely unexplainable. You can’t even put words to it,” Green said. She has long wondered what the world...
The Evansville Police Department has taken a suspect into custody Saturday, saying they stole a car. Police say the suspect stole an American Resource Staffing bus from South Green River Road. The suspect was stopped and taken into custody at Washington Ave & SE 2nd Street around 11 a.m.
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on Interstate 59 in Birmingham and are asking for information from anyone who might have been traveling in the area at that time. Birmingham police identified the victim as Justin Andrew Snow. He was 38 and lived in...
Crews were called to Governors Drive and Monte Sano Blvd. just before 8:45 a.m. for a report of a tractor-trailer flipping over. Huntsville Police said the tractor-trailer may have veered off the shoulder and jackknifed.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were dispatched to a welfare check at the 200 block of Fielding Rd. on May 13 around 11 a.m. The caller reported an impaired driver huffing an air can and driving according to a press release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD. According to the press release, officers […]
