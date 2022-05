High School and college students in Yakima are invited to get involved in a essay contest about Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, the longest serving Supreme Court Justice in U.S. history. Officials at the Yakima Valley Museum say six cash prizes will be awarded to students "whose writing best explores aspects of the Douglas legacy." Prizes in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to the two first-place winners; $750 for second-place essays; and $500 for third-place essays.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO