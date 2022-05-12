We Salute You: William Fox

With all the violence we’ve been reporting on in Troy, it’s important for young kids to know they have a safe space to go, be uplifted and encouraged. At first glance, Cornerstone Barbershop may look like any other spot you go to get a haircut, but the owner Sincere Nunez says he’s bringing new meaning to the phrase 'hangin’ on the corner.' "The corner was built off of negativity, where people sold drugs, where people hang out sag their pants, played loud music so we’re trying to bring a different image to that word," he said.

TROY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO