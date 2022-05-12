ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

We Salute You: William Fox

WNYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewsChannel 13 salutes Air Force A1C William Fox of Gloversville. He...

wnyt.com

Comments / 1

WNYT

Troy barbers partner with organization to giveaway free haircuts

With all the violence we’ve been reporting on in Troy, it’s important for young kids to know they have a safe space to go, be uplifted and encouraged. At first glance, Cornerstone Barbershop may look like any other spot you go to get a haircut, but the owner Sincere Nunez says he’s bringing new meaning to the phrase 'hangin’ on the corner.' "The corner was built off of negativity, where people sold drugs, where people hang out sag their pants, played loud music so we’re trying to bring a different image to that word," he said.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

CREATE holds grand reopening and ribbon cutting at new location

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — CREATE Community Studios recently celebrated a grand reopening and ribbon cutting at its new Saratoga Springs location. Founded in 2017, CREATE has two locations in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. The Saratoga spot first opened on Broadway, then moved in with the Living Resources Art Gallery and shared space. Now it’s Living Resources’ next door neighbor, with its own independent space.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga BLM holding vigil for Darryl Mount

On Friday night, Saratoga Black Lives Matter will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of Darryl Mount, a city resident who died nine months after a 2013 police chase that left him with injuries that led to his death at 22 nine months later. The vigil is held on the anniversary of his death.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany adds retired priest to list of "credibly accused"

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — After an extensive investigation, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany announced Sunday that it will add Father Gregory Weider, a retired priest of the Albany Diocese, to its List of Credibly Accused for "reasonable cause" related to allegations of sexual abuse against minors. Announcements will be made in the parishes where Fr. Weider served. (The List of Credibly Accused can be found at www.rcda.org/crediblyaccused.)
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Asian American Saratoga Springs mayor recalls being target of racism

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim made history when he was elected to lead the city. He is the first Asian American mayor of a city in all of New York state. Kim has dealt with racism and hate while campaigning in the past. During his first run for mayor in 2009 - hateful messages were posted on a local newspaper's website, calling the mayor names relating to the leader of North Korea.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Shaker High School holds "Vigil of Hope" for missing teacher

Family and friends gathered Friday afternoon as the search for Meghan Marohn continues. Marohn is an English teacher at Shaker High School who has been missing since March 27. The school held a "Vigil of Hope" for Marohn. Shaker High School students, faculty and family members of Marohn gathered in...
LEE, MA
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vigil held for missing Shaker High teacher weeks after her disappearance

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly seven weeks after Meghan Marohn went missing, friends, family, and colleagues gathered at Shaker High School in Colonie with hope in their hearts that Meghan will come home. “But we’re not here to necessarily dwell on Meghan not being with us; Ms. Marohn not being with us. We’re here to acknowledge […]
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

New experience for outdoor lovers opens in Saratoga Springs

Saratoga County is now home to a new recreational experience. Tupelo Community Forest is a 145 acre forest with three miles of trails for mountain biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. The project is part of the effort to connect more than 40,000 acres in the Palmertown Range from the Adirondack...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

