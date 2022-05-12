ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bella Hadid Called Out Media Outlets That Said She Blacked Out At The Met Gala Because Of The Size Of Her Corset

By Emily Mae Czachor
From Billie Eilish to Lenny Kravitz, SZA, and more, quite a few celebrities incorporated corset bodices into their Met Gala ensembles this year. Bella Hadid was one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112TcZ_0fbpFadn00
Raymond Hall / GC Images via Getty Images

She attended the most recent Costume Institute fundraiser wearing an all-black outfit designed by Burberry, which featured lace stockings, a sheer cape, and extravagant ankle jewelry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRRsM_0fbpFadn00
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Bella's corseted leather bodysuit was the centerpiece of her look. The style choice made headlines — partly because of its interesting take on the Met Gala's "gilded glamour" theme, but also because of some comments the supermodel later shared with Interview magazine about not being able to "breathe" during the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9Ss6_0fbpFadn00
Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"I literally, like, blacked out. I don't even think I got one good photo on the red carpet," she told the magazine (incorrectly, as you can see!). "Now that I look back, I realize that people literally stand there for 20 minutes and they give. I looked once to the left, once to the right, and I ran up the stairs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LwkM_0fbpFadn00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Bella explained, "I don't think I was out there for more than three minutes. I don't know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn't breathe. I mean, there were probably a lot of things happening."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WScja_0fbpFadn00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Her suggestion that the corset may have affected her breathing, paired with the apparent joke about blacking out, stirred a bit of controversy as it sparked rumors online.

@bellahadid / Via Instagram: @bellahadid

After Kim Kardashian said she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the red carpet, criticism of the ways stars harm their bodies for "fashion" — and talk about doing so as if it wasn't incredibly dangerous — was already a focus of post–Met Gala conversations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPWJj_0fbpFadn00
Gwr / GC Images via Getty Images

Anyway, Bella recently called out media outlets that republished her comments to Interview with headlines like, "Bella Hadid Jokes She 'Blacked Out' on Met Gala Carpet Due to Tight Corset: 'I Couldn't Breathe.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5F6F_0fbpFadn00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic via Getty Images

Posting a screenshot of that particular article on her Instagram story this week, Bella said those corset remarks were misinterpreted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JNFV_0fbpFadn00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for the Met Museum/Vogue

"I want to make something very clear," she began. "This is not at all what I (meant to) say. I didn't say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet."

@bellahadid / Via Instagram: @bellahadid

She continued, "I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it! I should have said that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNS41_0fbpFadn00
Noam Galai / GC Images via Getty Images

She went on to note that, while corsets "in general are pretty uncomfortable" and "hard on the lungs," hers "fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink," which is, obviously, very good to hear.

@bellahadid / Via Instagram: @bellahadid

Have thoughts about this? Feel free to let us know in the comments.

