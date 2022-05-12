Bella Hadid Called Out Media Outlets That Said She Blacked Out At The Met Gala Because Of The Size Of Her Corset

Related
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details
Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage
More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'
Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Hello Magazine
Hoda Kotb pens emotional tribute on Today following the death of a beloved co-host
The Today Show stars, including Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin, are reeling from the death of a beloved fellow Today host, one whose hiring onto the show made history at NBC studios. The co-hosts took a moment out of Monday morning's show to honor the legacy of Jim...
Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders
Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
Johnny Depp asked about text in which he told Amber Heard to take ‘no meetings’ and ‘no movies’
Johnny Depp was asked about a text in which he told Amber Heard to take “no meetings” and “no movies”.The actor took the stand again on Monday (25 April) as part of the defamation case opposing he and Ms Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. He has testified every day since Tuesday (19 April), except when court broke on Friday (22 April) and on the weekend. Mr Depp was first questioned by his own lawyer and has since been cross-examined by Ms Heard’s legal team.Ms Heard’s attorney first read a text from her to Depp, which read: “I’m at a coffee...
Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Insisted’ on Vacation Despite Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Backlash
The show — and the vacation — must go on. Jada Pinkett Smith determined that the family trip to India wasn't going to be canceled due to Will Smith's Oscars slap. "Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Concussion star, 53, […]
Grazia
This Man Stormed Out Of His Gender Reveal Party After Finding Out He Was Having Another Daughter
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say
Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’
A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
blavity.com
Teyana Taylor Threatens Legal Action Against TikToker Who Allegedly Insinuated She Overdosed
Teyana Taylor is sending a message to internet gossip fiends: keep her name out of your mouth unless you want to pay up!. During a recent interview, the “Made It” singer addressed a situation involving a TikTok star who shared libelous rumors about her. Specifically, Taylor shared that she’s looking to take legal action against the woman in question.
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian sent emails to E! executives expressing concern that Blac Chyna was hurting Rob Kardashian and the 'credibility' of their brand
"The sisters are clearly concerned for our brother's safety and the credibility of the brand," Khloe Kardashian wrote in a 2016 email.
Popculture
Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Doubts Megan Thee Stallion's Claim About Not Being "Intimate" With Tory Lanez
50 Cent cast doubt on Megan Thee Stallion's recent comments about not having been in an “intimate relationship” with Tory Lanez, prior to the infamous shooting in July 2020 which left her with gunshot wounds. Megan's comment came during a recent interview with Gayle King, during which she...
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Claps Back At Tami Roman Over 50 Cent Drama: "Mind Your Business"
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Johnny Chao Debuts ‘Handsome’ Bearded Transformation After Cheating Scandal
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Johnny Chao is showing off a new look on social media. The reality TV star rocked a fresh-faced look on the show. However, Chao debuted some new facial hair in his most recent post on Instagram. More specifically, he grew a beard and mustache.
