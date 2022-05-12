ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkin County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-13 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BALLARD COUNTY At 111 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barlow, or near Wickliffe, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wickliffe. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ballard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near the Ohio River, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ballard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND SOUTHWESTERN BALLARD COUNTIES At 106 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barlow, or near Cairo, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cairo and Wickliffe. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 21:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-16 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jackson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Jackson and Perry. * WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Carbondale, Murphysboro, De Soto, Elkville, Hurst, Ava, Willisville, Cedar Lake Area, Makanda, Dowell, Campbell Hill and Vergennes. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kingfisher A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Kingfisher and western Logan Counties through 1130 PM CDT At 1103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Crescent, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Guthrie, Crescent, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City and Lovell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northwestern Noble County in northern Oklahoma Southeastern Grant County in northern Oklahoma Northeastern Garfield County in northern Oklahoma * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1055 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hunter, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pond Creek, Billings and Hunter. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Harper; Woodward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Harper and central Woodward Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1156 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles north of Woodward, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mooreland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARPER COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN WILLIAMSON AND EAST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between Carbondale and Carterville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Carterville around 1125 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Crainville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 02:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of DownEast Maine, including the following county, Washington. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 204 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Danforth, Vanceboro, Codyville Plantation, Forest, Forest City, Eaton, Lambert Lake and Brookton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN KAY NORTHWESTERN NOBLE...SOUTHEASTERN GRANT AND NORTHEASTERN GARFIELD COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua, Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Chautauqua; Cowley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cowley and western Chautauqua Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1219 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dexter, or 11 miles northwest of Cedar Vale, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cedar Vale and Dexter. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Major, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alfalfa; Major; Woods; Woodward SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 215, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA ALFALFA MAJOR WOODS WOODWARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALVA, CARMEN, CHEROKEE, FAIRVIEW, HELENA, AND WOODWARD.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ballard, McCracken by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 22:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ballard; McCracken A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Pulaski, northwestern McCracken and Ballard Counties through 1245 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Karnak, or 10 miles northwest of La Center, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Barlow around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include La Center, Kevil, Barkley Regional Airport and West Paducah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 01:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nowata, Osage, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nowata; Osage; Rogers; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHEASTERN OSAGE...WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 1239 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Bartlesville Municipal Airport to 2 miles southwest of Talala, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Oologah Copan... Ramona Ochelata... Delaware Talala... Wann New Alluwe... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Hulah... Watova Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Wah Sha She State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Noble; Payne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN...CENTRAL NOBLE AND CENTRAL PAYNE COUNTIES At 1212 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Morrison to 3 miles northwest of Tryon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stillwater, Chandler, Perkins, Morrison, Carney, Glencoe, Tryon, Ripley, Agra, Red Rock, Sooner Lake, Lake Mcmurtry, Ingalls and Parkland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sedgwick; Sumner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Sedgwick and northeastern Sumner Counties through 1145 PM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm between Haysville and Clearwater, moving east-northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Haysville, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Mcconnell Air Force Base, South Wichita and Oaklawn. This includes the following highways Interstate 135 between Mile Markers 0 and 3. Interstate 35 between Mile Markers 31 and 47, and near Mile Marker 51. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mobile Central, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 23:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mobile Central; Mobile Coastal A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Mobile County through 1230 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles north of Bayou La Batre, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Grand Bay, Bayou La Batre and Coden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 00:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Worcester DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD

Community Policy