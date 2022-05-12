ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities searching for homicide suspect from Polson

Law enforcement officials discovered the body of a Polson woman Wednesday in a tribal wilderness area along the east shore of Flathead Lake and are searching for a man suspected in her death.

Lake County Undersheriff Ben Woods issued a brief statement around 8 p.m. Wednesday saying the body of Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, had been discovered near an area where a witness had reported a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The witness reported hearing gunfire.

Responding deputies initially did not locate the man and woman, but a child shared by the couple was located in a nearby car.

Authorities are searching for Tyler Uhrich, 20.

Woods said search efforts have been exhausted in the area, and authorities believe Uhrich is at large and left the area on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Uhrich’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at ​​406-883-7279.

Flathead-area homicide suspect caught

Lake County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman on Friday, three days after the victim's body was found near Polson. Tyler Uhrich, 20, was taken into custody at 6 p.m. Friday near Pablo, according to a Lake County Sheriff's release. Flathead Lake-area law enforcement officers had been searching for him after Rozlyn Bluemel, 22, was found dead in a tribal wilderness area on the east shore of Flathead Lake by Polson.
Authorities: Local man found dead was victim of homicide

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are seeking the public's help as the homicide investigation of a man found at the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe continues. Deputies were called to the rest area at 6:30 am this morning, where they discovered 36 year old Morey P. Pelton of Jefferson County had been killed.
Moses Lake Suspect Unaccounted For After Escaping Into Lake

An unidentified man is still unaccounted for after running from Moses Lake police earlier this week, eventually disappearing in the lake itself. Grant County Fire District 5 personnel first reported one of their pickups had been stolen from their fire station on Nelson Road around 10:00 pm Monday.
Authorities: Local juveniles charged as adults with attempted murder after AR-15 drive-by shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Two 14-year-old boys are being charged as adults after they reportedly admitted to stealing guns and a car and shooting at an occupied house.
UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River.
The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889.

