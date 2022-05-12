ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, IN

Arabians capture county golf crown

By Lori Wood
pendletontimespost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON —A crew of young Arabians returned the Madison County Golf Championship trophy to Pendleton Heights on their home course on Monday. Several other competitors found themselves riddled with mistakes, but the Arabian errors were few. “That’s one thing we’ve really worked on this year is compacting the...

