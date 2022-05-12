ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crook County softball falls in a heartbreaker against The Dalles

By Lon Austin
The Cowgirls have fallen almost entirely out of the playoff race after dropping another close game against The Dalles.

The Crook County High School softball team suffered another heartbreaking loss on Tuesday, May 10, as they fell 5-4 to The Dalles.

The loss was Crook County's seventh in a row, dropping the team to fifth place in the six team Intermountain Conference and virtually eliminating them from playoff contention.

Jaycee Villastrigo pitched five innings for the Cowgirls, giving up seven hits and five runs, while Tylee Cossitt pitched the sixth inning, allowing one hit and no runs.

"Jaycee and Tylee kept The Dalles offense off balance throughout the game," Crook County head coach Jeremy Puckett said. "If we would have made a couple of routine plays, the outcome of the game would have been much different. Katelynn Weaver had several outstanding defensive plays."

Meanwhile, Cowgirl batters had six hits — including home runs by Chloe McKenzie and Raelynn Weaver and doubles by Cossitt and Katelynn Weaver. Katelynn Weaver also had a single, while the final Cowgirl hit was a single from Mikinley Puckett.

With the loss, the Cowgirls fell to 5-7 in IMC play and 10-11 overall, while The Dalles improved to 7-5 in league play and 14-8 overall.

The Cowgirls play a doubleheader at first-place Pendleton (20-2, 11-1 IMC) on Saturday, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at noon. Crook County then closes out the regular season by hosting the Buckaroos in Prineville at 4:30 p.m. on Tuedsay, May 17.

