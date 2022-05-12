MAGIC BEANS ANNOUNCE TENTH ANNUAL BEANSTALK MUSIC AND MOUNTAINS FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Today via Hot Shot Records/Thirty Tigers, Delbert McClinton releases Outdated Emotion, the 27th studio album from the 81-year-old legendary blues and soul rocker. The record marks a full-circle moment for the “Texas Treasure” (Houston Press) as he celebrates his coming-of-age musical heroes and performs the country, jazz, blues, and swing tunes that have shaped his career. Co-produced with Kevin McKendree at The Rock House in Franklin, TN, the Outdated Emotion tracklist includes a Ray Charles tribute, Hank Williams' country classics (complete with steel guitar and fiddle) and Little Richard’s 1956 rock and roll ballad “Long Tall Sally.” The 16-song collection marks a return to McClinton’s roots and offers listeners a backstage pass to some of the most significant musical moments in American history. He delivers every song “with his trademark charming twang, never pandering to listeners, but instead sharing his joy with them” (Blues Blast Magazine). Now over six decades into his chart-topping career, which has included solo hits as well as collaborations with Emmylou Harris, Etta James, George Strait and even The Beatles, McClinton revealed that “what he really wants to do is make people dance.” Outdated Emotion certainly accomplishes that goal while introducing the next generation to the music that influenced him. Ultimately it proves why he’s earned the title of “the Godfather of Americana Music” (Rolling Stone).

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO