Entire life prepares Alaska investigator of missing and murdered Indigenous people
By Lisa Phu
newsfromthestates.com
3 days ago
Anne Sears, the State of Alaska’s investigator for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People, stands in front of the Alaska State Capitol on May 5, 2022. (Lisa Phu / Alaska Beacon) When Anne Sears spoke in front of a crowd of more than 100 people on the Alaska State...
