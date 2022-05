NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center has seen positive results in some cancer patients enrolled in a clinical trial ofMRI-Guided Linear Accelerator. For example, the therapy has been able to reduce required radiation treatments for cancer of the larynx in some patients from 35 sessions to just five. One patient who has received the treatment tells Nicole Estaphan he experienced few side effects.

