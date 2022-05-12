ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment to Kuwait, missions in Afghanistan

By Shanteya Hudson, Jordan Honeycutt
WSET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, Craven County — Fort Bragg soldiers returned from a long deployment to Kuwait. The troops were a part of Operation Allies Refuge and helped assist in...

wset.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
WSET

Lynchburg drug trafficker with machine gun sentenced to 15 years

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Concord man who had a fully automatic machine gun while distributing marijuana in the Lynchburg area was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison. Malik Lee Simpson, 23, pled guilty in February to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

69-year-old murdered in South Boston, suspect arrested: police

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — A man has been charged with murdering a 69-year-old man in South Boston. Clifton Roger Davis, 69, died of a head wound and other injuries after police say they found him on April 29 inside a home at 1006 College Street in South Boston, according to police.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
WSET

Parents join forces online for help with baby formula shortage

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) —A nationwide baby formula shortage is continuing to impact families here in the DMV, with one Alexandria mom turning to social media in hopes of helping local parents cope. "As a parent, you look to do two things, you want to house your baby and make...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuwait#Ukraine#Kabul#American#Newschannel
WSET

Virginia landlord searches for answers after failed rent relief program

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia landlord is asking for answers after he's out thousands of dollars because of application difficulties with a Virginia rent assistance program. Benjamin Quintana has multiple rental properties in the Danville area. He said the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on landlords, like himself. He...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Homicides, suicides increase among North Carolina children, report finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A task force is reporting that the number of North Carolina children who died by either homicide or suicide has more than doubled over the past decade. The state Child Fatality Task Force's report said that in 2020, 92 children died as a result of homicide, making it the leading cause of death for that age group.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSET

Family of missing Va. man believed to be dead pleads for answers, asks cops to find body

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The family of a Fairfax County 20-year-old man who went missing is seeking closure. Ahmed Ebrahim vanished earlier this year. He was reported missing by a family member on Jan. 17 and was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 15 to go to a friend's house. Investigators learned that Ebrahim’s vehicle was towed on Jan. 18 from the city of Alexandria. When detectives got to the lot, they saw blood inside the car.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
WSET

Moped driver killed in Appomattox Co. crash

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 on Tuesday. Police say a 2019 Grand Cherokee and moped collided in the eastbound lanes near Spruce Road in Appomattox County. The adult male driving the moped died at the scene. More information...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Liberty University student graduates with 3 degrees after overcoming cancerous tumor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University student graduated last Friday -- just a few short years after not knowing if he’d live past his first semester. "I really started feeling pain in my stomach. I didn't really know what it was. I was only 18. My first guess was probably like a workout injury or something really minimal. So, I kind of pushed that to the side. But the pain kind of lingered on for a few more days and never really went away, and never really experienced something like that before," said David Walker.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Alleged child abduction attempt in Lynchburg not what it seems, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — An attempted abduction reported at a Lynchburg shopping center does not appear criminal in nature after Lynchburg police investigated it. According to police, a 10-year-old girl was approached by a suspicious man around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Plaza Shopping Center on Memorial Avenue.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WUTV) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”. Police said he shot 11...
BUFFALO, NY
WSET

Murder suspect in 1996 California cold case arrested in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — The murder suspect in a 1996 cold case out of California is now in jail right in Austin, Texas. Jade Benning, 48, is accused of stabbing Christopher Hervey to death in their apartment. He was 22-years-old and her boyfriend at the time. The U.S. Marshals...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy