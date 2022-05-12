Fort Bragg soldiers return home from deployment to Kuwait, missions in Afghanistan

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University student graduated last Friday -- just a few short years after not knowing if he’d live past his first semester. "I really started feeling pain in my stomach. I didn't really know what it was. I was only 18. My first guess was probably like a workout injury or something really minimal. So, I kind of pushed that to the side. But the pain kind of lingered on for a few more days and never really went away, and never really experienced something like that before," said David Walker.

