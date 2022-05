SOUTH HILL, Va. (WWBT) - Two South Hill Volunteer Fire Department vehicles were struck by another car while crews were investigating the scene of an earlier crash. Just after 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, crews were dispatched to a crash involving two vehicles on I-85 northbound. While crews were on the scene investigating the incident, a fire engine and command truck were blocking the left lane to protect those working.

