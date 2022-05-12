Read full article on original website
Liverpool 1, Lyon 3 - Match Recap: Reds Fall To Lyon In Dubai Friendly
Liverpool start with essentially the best lineup they can field of the players available here in Dubai. The most notable of the XI is probably Stefan Bajcetic starting in midfield rather than Naby Keïta or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Reds have a huge squad available with quite a bit of...
WATCH: Jelena Cankovic nets brace, adds a third for Chelsea against Reading! 3-0!
Good interplay between Fran Kirby and Erin Cuthbert followed by a neat cross from the latter sets up Jelena Cankovic with yet another golden chance to score. She does not let it go to waste, heading it in for her second goal of the night, and Chelsea’s third against Reading.
WATCH: Fran Kirby opens the scoring for Chelsea against Reading, 1-0!
The expected has happened yet again! Fran Kirby, against her previous team Reading, opens the scoring for Chelsea at Kingsmeadow with a tap-in after a quick free kick taken near the opposition’s box.
Joško Gvardiol transfer battle heats up with €100m on offer — report
Chelsea tried to steal a march on the competition back in the summer with a €90m bid for Joško Gvardiol, but our caper didn’t quite work. RB Leipzig’s mama didn’t raise no fool after all. They knew to wait for the inevitable bidding war for the 20-year-old’s services. His excellent showing at the World Cup, helping Croatia reach the semifinals for the second tournament in a row, has been just a bonus.
Monday December 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Iwobi contract latest, Sarr linked again, Everton back in training
Check out some clips of the Blues back in training. “I didn’t have much trouble in England because my English was good. It is a country similar to Germany, there were not many difficulties. I cannot say ‘I wish I had not gone to England’. My dream was the Premier League. Maybe it was not the right league. It would have been different if I went to Spain. But my childhood dream was the Premier League. I had successful periods. I had injuries. I had good experiences in 4.5 years. If we turned back time, I would go again,” says Cenk Tosun. [Echo via A Spor via Sporx]
Match Preview: Two clubs at opposite ends of the positivity scale, so can Sunderland beat WBA?
When I made my pre-season predictions for the Championship this season, I don’t think I or anyone else for that matter would have thought that West Bromwich Albion would be sat in the relegation zone as we creep towards the new year - even despite the fact they had Steve Bruce as manager right up until the second week in October.
Potter praises ‘spirited’ performance, concerned for ‘awkward’ Broja injury
It was billed as a (midseason) pre-season friendly, one meant to get the blood pumping in rested legs ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season in a couple weeks, but Chelsea’s matchday squad against Aston Villa yesterday included just three first-team regulars (Jorginho, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella) and a couple fringe players (Armando Broja, Marcus Bettinelli) alongside a whole host of Academy stars. And as much as the kids excelled, we’re unlikely to see too many of them the rest of the season.
Coming Home Index of Power - Big 7 mid-season review
This is a special, World-Cup break, installment of our weekly CHIP update. If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this article, you can always check our introduction by following this link. At the...
Reading 1-0 Coventry City: Player Ratings
Equal to everything thrown at him. The highlight of his afternoon from a shot-stopping perspective came in the first half when he got down well to his right to deny an effort heading towards the bottom corner, but he made some other good stops from range. None of them really were all that strenuous though.
Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal Women: Three talking points
Arsenal Women came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-1. After going down to a seventh-minute Kirsty Hanson goal, Arsenal responded: an own goal brought the Gunners level, before Vivianne Miedema put Arsenal ahead. Second half goals from Katie McCabe and Jordan Nobbs sealed the win, meaning Arsenal will enter the WSL break level on points with Chelsea—who they face when the WSL resumes. Here are three talking points.
Chelsea FCW 3-2 Reading FCW, Women’s Super League: Post-match reaction
The climate in Madrid was quite fair for good football from Chelsea last Thursday, and yet the Blues had one of their worst performances in recent times against the Spaniards. So in a freezing London night with snow sometimes falling from skies, the team would not be recovering so soon from the bitter 1-1 draw away, right?
Liverpool Women vs. Leicester Women: Preview and Line-Up Predictions
Liverpool have a mighty eight points after their victory against West Ham last weekend. They are now up to ninth place. On Sunday, they’ll be taking on Leicester City, who are glued to the bottom of the table with zero points. A win could boost them up to solid...
Klopp on Luis Díaz’s Injury Setback
Luis Díaz left Liverpool’s Dubai warm weather camp after feeling “discomfort” during club training, per reports confirmed by head coach Jürgen Klopp on Friday. The Colombian winger has flown back to Merseyside to undergo assessment at the club’s facilities, and hope is that the issue he’s sustained will prove to be only a minor setback.
Harry Kane can and will withstand the burden of failure with England at the World Cup
It was not a good day for Harry Kane. England’s captain stepped up to the spot for the second time to take a penalty kick against his friend and club captain Hugo Lloris, and with a chance to level the score against France in a World Cup quarterfinal match.
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 9
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Steven Gerrard on Jordan Henderson: “It Was the Perfect All-Round Performance”
Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard believes that current skipper Jordan Henderson put in a “perfect all-round performance” against Senegal in the World Cup, playing for England. Henderson scored the opening goal for England, and the side went on to win the game 3-0 and advance to the knockout stages.
World Cup Previews: England vs France | Serious Business
On Sunday, England bypassed an opponent that presented - prior to kickoff - a reasonable challenge with ease, crushing Senegal 3-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 game at the Al Bayt Stadium. Actually, the match had been a pretty tense affair until blown right open near the end of the first period by Jude Bellingham's dynamism, which the African champions could not live with. Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had been called upon to make a great left-handed save, denying Boulaye Dia from close range as the favourites struggled to impose themselves.
Reading vs Coventry City: Match Preview 2022/23
Football is finally back! Reading return to action this afternoon as they face an in-form Coventry City side, who will be confident of picking up at least a point. The Sky Blues made a slow start to the campaign with their postponed home matches not helping their cause - but they have been in formidable form recently and will be hoping to be in the promotion mix at the end of this season after missing out last term.
