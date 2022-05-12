11 Celebrities Who Left Scientology, And 11 Who Are Still In It

Related
LaBeouf, Lohan and 18 Celebrities Who Lost It All
We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
ETOnline.com
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten Passionately Kiss While Out in New York City
Big romance in the Big Apple! Katie Holmes and her new beau packed on the PDA while out and about in New York City over the weekend. The Logan Lucky actress and her boyfriend, musician Bobby Wooten III, were spotted spending time together in NYC on Sunday, where they were all smiles whenever they weren't packing on PDA.
Katie Holmes’ Dating History: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Emilio Vitolo Jr. and More
Katie Holmes may tend to keep the details of her love life private, but the general public has long been intrigued nonetheless. The Dawson’s Creek alum has been linked to many high-profile men over the years, among the most notable being Tom Cruise. While engaged to Chris Klein in 2004, she told Seventeen magazine that she “used […]
Hello Magazine
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022
Over the past few decades, Angelina Jolie grew to become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and highest-paid personalities. Establishing a successful career despite extensive and negative media coverage, Jolie has gone from being an actor’s “wild child” daughter to becoming an active humanitarian and pop culture icon. Let’s dig into Angelina Jolie’s net worth in 2022.
Michael Jackson's Kids Paris & Prince Stick Close Together in Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Click here to read the full article. Paris and Prince Jackson continue to show their support for the Broadway show, MJ the Musical, which features the life and music of their late dad, Michael Jackson. The siblings honored the cast and crew on Wednesday night in celebration of the 10 Tony Award nominations the show received. Dressed in a nude lace gown with a long train, Paris stuck close by her older brother, who was dressed casually in jeans and a black sport coat. (See the photos HERE.) The duo posed on the red carpet with the 24-year-old singer’s left arm...
Hello Magazine
Katie Holmes has double the reason to celebrate with daughter Suri
Katie Holmes is a doting mom to teenage daughter Suri Cruise, and this week was incredibly special for the pair of them. On Monday, Suri celebrated a milestone birthday as she turned 16. The Hollywood star is incredibly protective of her only child and so didn't mark the occasion on...
Katie Holmes Spotted Kissing Musician Bobby Wooten III: 5 Things to Know About Him
A new connection! Katie Holmes sparked dating speculation after she was spotted packing on the PDA with musician Bobby Wooten III. The actress, 43, was photographed kissing and holding hands with Wooten, 33, during a sweet outing in New York City on Thursday, April 27, in photos obtained by People. Holmes and Wooten only had eyes […]
The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting
Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
Hello Magazine
Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella publicly shows her support for dad Tom Cruise
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise might have ended their marriage more than 20 years ago, but they remain bonded through their two children together, Bella and Connor. Both Tom and Nicole have respected Bella and Connor's decision to stay out of the spotlight and rarely discuss them in public. However, on Monday eagle-eyed fans noticed a show of support from Bella to her father.
Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Isabella Rocks ‘Top Gun’ Shirt Rare Outing In London: Photo
Isabella Kidman Cruise is repping her dad! The 29-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman strutted her stuff on Tuesday in London while rocking a Top Gun t-shirt, aka the 1986 action-packed flick that starred her dad. She paired the look with an oversized jean jacket, black jeans, black combat boots and a white baseball cap. The young artist also rocked some dark-colored shades, reminiscent of her father’s Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell’s, or perhaps the coolest pilot around (the one who’s making a comeback in the upcoming Top Gun: Maverick!)
Julia Roberts Reveals Her Husband Danny Moder 'Pushed' Her Back Into Hollywood: 'I'm Living My Acting Dreams'
Julia Roberts hasn't appeared as a leading lady in quite some time, but now she is back and better than ever in Gaslit, which dropped on Starz, and Ticket to Paradise, which debuts later this year — and it's all thanks to her husband, Danny Moder. "It wasn't by design so much as not finding something I was interested in," she told The New York Times of stepping away from the scene. "I was surprised at how quickly the years seemed to go by. It's not just, 'Oh, I think I want to do this.' I have great pride in...
Patrick Schwarzenegger says his dad Arnold is 'obsessed' with his new true crime drama 'The Staircase'
The younger Schwarzenegger also told Insider that he didn't ask his dad for any acting advice after being cast on the new HBO drama.
Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies
Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner
Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners. The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
No Looking Back: How Jennifer Aniston 'Found Peace' Getting Rid Of 'Toxic Exes'
For decades, Jennifer Aniston has been known as America’s Sweetheart, both on and off camera. The A-list actress is still friends with pals from high school and is on such great terms with ex-husband Justin Theroux that he spent Thanksgiving at her home after their 2018 split. “She makes me laugh very, very hard,” the Leftovers star gushed last year. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.”Theroux may soon be in for a rude awakening. According to a source, good-natured Aniston, 53, has made a vow to start setting more...
This Video of Tom Cruise Gushing Over "Force of Nature" Lady Gaga Will Make Your Day
Watch: Tom Cruise Calls Lady Gaga a "Force of Nature" Lady Gaga really takes Tom Cruise's breath away. Cruise, 59, is back in action as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his classic 1986 film. The Hollywood legend chatted exclusively with E! News' Francesca Amiker at the film's premiere on May 4 about Lady Gaga's original song for the movie, "Hold My Hand," and a recent trip he took to see her Vegas residency.
Larry Birkhead Opens Up About Raising Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Out Of Public Eye
Dannielynn, the daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith is rarely seen in public. However, every year she appears at the Kentucky Derby in honor of her mother. Larry and Anna met at the Kentucky Derby in 2003, so bringing her there every year is a great way to remember her mother’s life and legacy.
Where Is Candy Montgomery Today? The True Story Behind Jessica Biel's New Hulu Miniseries Candy
The trailer for Candy—a new, true-crime limited series starring Jessica Biel, premiering the first of its five episodes Monday, May 9 on Hulu—claims the series is “based on disturbingly true events,” centering on the friendship between housewives Candy Montgomery (Biel) and Betty Gore (Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey), the affair Candy had with Betty’s husband, and Betty’s brutal ax murder for which Montgomery was charged.
Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo
Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
