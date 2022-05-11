ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dashed hike leads to thrilling discovery

The Country Today
The Country Today
 4 days ago

Our recent stretch of warmer weather means that hiking trails are finally accessible, so I was ready to try out a new adventure this week. I headed up to the peninsula to check out the Jerry Jolly trail (who can resist a name like that?) on a day when the weather forecast called for partly sunny skies and a 5% chance of rain. This being the South Shore, my hike was quickly cut short by a sudden rumble of thunder and an alarming amount of lightning. I quickly hustled back to my car, but my disappointment was tempered by a pleasant surprise when I heard the sweet song of a blue-headed vireo just past the trailhead.

This particular bird marks the earliest in May that I’ve ever heard any vireo singing even when I lived further downstate. So I was pretty excited that it was also a more elusive bird than the red-eyed vireos most of us hear singing incessantly all summer. Blue-headed vireos are the easternmost bird in a group of three that used to be considered one species, the romantically named “solitary vireo.” My old Golden Field Guide, which I use to this day to successfully identify birds, still has the Solitary Vireo classification in it. Blue-headed vireos breed in the northern tier of Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota. I had one set up shop for a couple of summers at my old house in Marathon County, which is the furthest south I’ve observed this bird outside of the migration season. You’ll probably hear a blue-headed vireo before you see one, but once you hear it you might spot it especially before the trees leaf out. Their heads are grayish-blue color against an olive-green body, and their most distinctive feature is the white spectacles framing their eyes. You can call them closer to you by making “Psshhh” sounds, which I didn’t do this week since I was avoiding being struck by lightning.

The vireos who breed or migrate through our area all have similar songs that can take time to learn to distinguish. They sing a series of whistled phrases that sound like they’re asking and answering their own question. Honestly I think the best way to learn the difference is to listen to bird calls online, but even then I struggle to tell some of them apart. Blue-headed vireos have a song that’s slower and sweeter than the more common red-eyed vireo’s, and they have a lot of rapid buzzy alarm calls that are completely different from the red-eyed’s call — that is, except for the one where they sound even more like a cat than their cousins.

Blue-headed vireos occupy a lot of different habitats. In the far north where they’re the only vireo, they nest in coniferous forests, the only vireo that does this. Around here they utilize mixed mature forests for breeding. During the winter they’re very flexible and inhabit suburbs and even coffee plantations and cloud forests in Central America. They’re attracted to tangled vines and lots of understory so if you have land that hasn’t been too pastured out by deer you’ll be more likely to draw them in. These insect-eaters engage in elaborate mating dances before the male selects the nest site (but the female makes the final decision before any construction commences). Like other vireos, they can be hard to spot when they’re searching for food but can be seen during territorial disputes or when chasing off intruders. You might also spot them joining other bird species to mob and harass a predator.

Another reason it’s exciting to hear the first blue-headed vireo of the season is that they’re a rare good news story in the songbird world. Their numbers have nearly doubled over the past 50 years or so; I know I hear them around more than I did back in the ‘90s. The one I heard this week may have been migrating through, but when I go back to attempt the trail again next week I’ll keep an ear and and eye out for him. And I’ll let you know what I think of the trail too.

Sarah Morris is a bird-watcher and outdoorswoman who explores northern Wisconsin from her home base in the town of Gingles. She can be reached at morrisoutside@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Morris
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Country Today

The Country Today

27
Followers
61
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Eau Claire Press Company’s rural newspaper, The Country Today, was established in January 1977 and was designed to serve the agribusiness community of west-central Wisconsin. It began as a free-distribution newspaper, and in the summer of 1979 was converted to a paid-circulation publication. Today it is one of Wisconsin’s largest paid-circulation weekly newspapers with distribution throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan. In October 1983, The Country Today expanded to offer statewide coverage. In recent years, the newspaper has developed an online and social media presence that is updated regularly. The content of the paper reflects the diverse interests of a rural population. In addition to coverage of agricultural issues, The Country Today offers regular columns and features on options for small-acreage farms, outdoor news, horse news and other specialty coverage and recipes. The majority of the content is staff-produced. The Country Today maintains a staff of regional editors and advertising representatives across the state in addition to the Eau Claire office staff. Covering topics of importance to the rural reader in a timely fashion, The Country Today is a newspaper that cares about rural life.

 https://www.thecountrytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy