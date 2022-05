Husband and Wife Team With Military Ties and Entrepreneurial Spirit to Open Innovative Winery System in Norfolk, Virginia, This Fall. May 16, 2022 // Franchising.com // Norfolk, VA - Waters Edge Wineries® today announced it has signed a franchise agreement with a new owner group, 343 Vino Inc., to open a Waters Edge Winery & Bistro location in Norfolk, Virginia. This East Coast port city location will join 15 others currently open and operating throughout California, Illinois, Kentucky, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Texas. The new location will be owned and operated by a husband-and-wife team – Jason and Dyan Witt. Waters Edge Winery & Bistro of Norfolk is planned to open fall 2022, bringing unique and enjoyable experiences to wine lovers in the Old Dominion State.

12 HOURS AGO