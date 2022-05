Wynwood’s favorite pub, Veza Sur is celebrating mango season a little differently this year — by hosting a Battle of the Bartenders!. This very serious battle will be hosted by Miami mixologist/foodie Gio Gutierrez, otherwise known as @ChatChowTV, on Wednesday, May 25 from 6-9 p.m. at the brewery.

