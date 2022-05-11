ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Grace Notes: The church I love

By NANCY KENNEDY
Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, my pastor’s sermon was about the church. Not just the local church, but the church worldwide, the church throughout the ages. He began by telling us about falling in love with the church, beginning with the one he grew up in. He talked about how he...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Developing an effective prayer life

Prayer is a familiar word that we hear every day and is usually associated with something being wrong and needing to be fixed. I receive emails and texts on a regular basis from those who are having a crisis and call on me to pray for them and I certainly do. For Christians, being in agreement with the prayers of others is a blessing and responsibility as the power of God is increased and multiplied. For those who are not familiar with talking to God, it’s common for them to call others who they believe can plead with the Lord on their behalf.
RELIGION
KTEN.com

How To Show Your Loved Ones Your Appreciation

Originally Posted On: https://unbreakablebliss.com/how-to-show-your-loved-ones-your-appreciation/. Your loved ones likely do a lot to help you and keep you healthy and happy, so it’s no wonder that you want to take the opportunity to show them a little appreciation for everything that they do. Thankfully, figuring out how you can express your gratitude and love for your nearest and dearest doesn’t have to be as difficult as you might initially imagine, as there are in fact a number of innovative tips and brilliant ideas that you can make the most of today! So, if you’re interested in learning more about how you can start to show your family and friends some appreciation, then simply read on to find out more.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Missy Robertson Speaks on the ‘Complete Honor and Privilege’ of Motherhood in Powerful Post

On Sunday (May 8th), “Duck Dynasty” star Missy Robertson took to her Instagram to reveal her thoughts about motherhood. In the social media post, “Duck Dynasty’s” Missy Robertson shared, “It is a complete honor and privilege as a woman to have a human life grow inside my body. To bring three lives into the world is beyond blessed.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Countrymom

My Cousins Swapped Wives

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have a rather large family and extended family. When I was a teen, I visited my great aunt when two of her sons were there. Her sons, my cousins, were out in the backyard having a rather loud conversation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Church Of Christ#My Church#Grace Notes
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
InspireMore

“Don’t Forget It.” Hilarious Grandma Shares Rules For Funeral Guests In Viral Video.

Grandma Droniak knows what she wants, and she’s not afraid to ask for it. In a video with over 6 million views, this beloved TikTok grandma laid out the rules she’s set in place for her funeral, something she says “won’t be any time soon but don’t forget it.” Considering the fact she has 4.2 million followers, Grandma Droniak can plan on having lots of people who will want to pay their respects.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l There is beauty everywhere

One way I have found to keep myself motivated and my own mind from slipping into the abyss of everything that is going wrong in the world right now is to recognize that there are beautiful things all around me, if I just open my eyes and look for them. The more I practice this habit, the easier it is to find the beauty, even in places that seem ordinary or even less than beautiful.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Rolling Stone

‘We Had Things Planned’: Losing a Loved One — And Your Future — to Covid-19

Click here to read the full article. ​​Instantly, Vanielle Blackhorse knew something was wrong — as if someone flipped a switch. Although she was born one year and 10 months after her sister, Valentina Blackhorse, most people assumed they were twins. It was more than a family resemblance; the sisters also had that type of deep connection associated with those who share a womb, including the ability to communicate without actually saying a word. “We were so close to each other that if there was something wrong with her, I would know,” says Vanielle. “And she was the same: if something...
KAYENTA, AZ
Parents Magazine

Why I'm Showing My Daughter Black and Brown People Thriving on TV

"Why are all the grandparents in one bed?" My daughter and I were watching the 1971 classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory when she asked the question I'd been asking myself for years: What's up with that four-person bed?. I answered her in the simplest way possible: Because they're...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy