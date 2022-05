Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has scheduled resurfacing projects on numerous streets beginning May 16th. The process includes placing a layer of asphalt emulsion, a layer of fine aggregate, followed by another layer of asphalt emulsion. Expect a few inconveniences, such as loose gravel, street closures, sticky tar-like material and clouds of dust. Try to avoid the streets listed below during the process. If you must travel on them, drive slowly and use extreme caution.

