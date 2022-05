Reno and Bishop Manogue competed for the 5A regional title on Saturday morning at Peccole Park, although both teams had clinched a spot in next week's state tournament. The Miners scored first off an RBI single by Sam Kane, yet the Huskies would chip away scoring a run in the first, second, and third innings to hold a 3-1 lead. Bishop Manogue would rally in the top of the seventh, with runners on first and second with nobody out, yet Grayson Grinsell would strikeout Rylan Martyka, and follow it up with a pop fly to right field, and Jake Woodhead's throw to catcher Kaden Schuck would be just in time to tag out Manogue's Kane at the plate to end the game. With the win, the Huskies claimed their third regional title in a row, dating back to 2019 after COVID cancelled the 2020 season.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO