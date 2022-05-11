Digital version of The Madison Record – May 11, 2022

Huntsville International Airport has been rated as the most expensive place to fly out of in the United States. Congressman Mo Brooks has received a subpoena from the Jan. 6 panel. An indoor water park at Tropic Falls in Foley will open June 27. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City leaders approved Bridge Street becoming an entertainment district Thursday. This now allows customers to drink as they shop. It’s a goal that Bridge Street marketing manager Haley Buie has been trying to achieve for four years. The hope is that it will also...
The city of Tuscaloosa has locked in nine local music acts to play shows during its weekly Live at the Plaza summer concert series. Richard Rush, the city's communications director, said the event will return to Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa on Friday, June 3rd and return every Friday night for nine weeks.
They began working on parking and traffic solutions for Orion Amphitheater three years before the new Huntsville venue hosted its first show. “It was one of the major things that got flagged early on,” says Orion general manager Ryan Murphy, also president of Huntsville Venue Group, the venue the City of Huntsville contracted to develop and run the amphitheater.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – CBS 42 News is “Your Local Election Headquarters” and with less than two weeks to go before the Alabama Primary, we are helping you learn more about who’s running for sheriff in Jefferson County. While there is no opposition in the Republican race, CBS 42 had the chance to speak with […]
Alabama's primary election is May 24 and Governor Kay Ivey is seeking a second term, but first, she has to win her party's nomination. Some polling has shown the governor near, or over the 50.1% threshold needed to win the primary without a runoff.
An expanding coffee chain has announced another location coming to Alabama, with more on the horizon. Scooter’s Coffee, based in Nebraska, will open a location in August in Boaz at 1936 U.S. 431. Scooter’s Coffee began business in 1998 and is a drive-thru specialty coffee franchise serving espressos, fruit...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Piles of tires, a trailer filled to the brim, and mounds of trash. This was enough for Huntsville city leaders to declare this home on Cross Street a public nuisance. Jeremiah Dameron just moved into the neighborhood in early March to be closer to family. Regularly,...
The $2.5-billion investment announced Wednesday by an aluminum rolling and recycling company for South Alabama was nearly a done deal for Madison County, but top secret negotiations broke down last month, WAAY 31 has learned. WAAY 31 was first to report on plans to possibly bring that major manufacturing facility...
MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A new shortage due to COVID-19 is making some hospitals in Alabama postpone procedures. IV Contrast is used in procedures like CT Scans and MRIs and it’s in short supply. The University of Alabama at Birmingham reports COVID-19 shutdowns in Shanghai, China is the cause of the global shortage of intravenous […]
CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – A GoFundMe to help raise money for kids to go to field day in Calera is causing quite the controversy on social media. Students were asked to pay to partake in some activities, potentially leaving some kids out of the fun. The community is upset over a GoFundMe created for Calera […]
That’s how much money was offered as reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White in the days after their escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. (Read more HERE) The U.S. Marshals Service offered $10,000 for accused murderer Casey White and $5,000 for...
Kenny Walker From Mobile, AL got a chance to do something most people only dream of. Especially if you are a fan of Yellowstone, and we all know that's a lot of people! We Asked Kenny to tell us the story. Kenny says, "I went out to Weatherford, Texas for...
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reminds the public of Alabama’s STAR ID deadline. According to ALEA, the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) enforcement deadline for Alabama’s STAR ID is May 3, 2023. STAR ID, which stands for Secure, Trusted, and Reliable Identification, is Alabama’s version of REAL […]
Associate professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Department of Criminal Justice, moved to Birmingham in January 2022. Prior to coming to UAB, Mwenesongole studied and worked at universities in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Botswana. Burel Goodin, Ph.D., associate professor in UAB’s Department of Psychology, wanted...
QuikTrip, a national chain of convenience stores and gas stations, plans to open its second location in Alabama in late May. Construction on the travel center is underway in Calera, off Shelby County 84 about 30 miles south of Birmingham. It’s near Interstate 65 and Alabama 31, south of the Walmart Supercenter.
Comments / 0