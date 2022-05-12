ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

328 Stanford Students Isolated After Testing Positive for COVID

By Stephanie Magallon
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchools across the Bay Area are reporting a COVID surge including in K-12 and university campuses. At Stanford, the seven day positivity rate has reached more than nine percent. A student who just came out of isolation told NBC Bay Area her roommate and other students on campus were...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 1

Related
Gilroy Dispatch

With Covid rates rising, health officials urge caution

With the Bay Area currently showing the highest Covid-19 infection rates in California, health officers are reminding people of the importance of safety precautions such as continued masking indoors and vaccine boosters. The current wave of infections is fueled by the highly contagious Omicron subvariants, according to a press release...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Bay Area students among 6 statewide named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
ATHERTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC San Diego

Bay Area Residents Urged to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Health officers from 12 California counties, including eight in the Bay Area, are urging the public to take precautions as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. As of Friday, the Bay Area had the highest infection rate in the state, and officials say those numbers are most likely higher given the use of home tests.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mask recommendations mostly unheeded as Bay Area COVID-19 spikes

NILES (KPIX) -- The Bay Area currently has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state and, on Friday, the health officers of all nine counties urged people to begin wearing masks again indoors or at large gatherings. Out on the streets, it seems many people are making their own decisions this time around.On Sunday people came from all over to view the unique, the antique and the one-of-a-kind rides at the Niles Spring Fever Car Show. From classic cars to "rat rods" to a 1941 Lincoln Continental (one of only 300 ever made). The annual car show...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Politically Speaking- California Primaries

In this week's Politically Speaking, NBC 7's Priya Sridhar covers the California Primary races including the race for the CA's Attorney General, San Diego County Sheriff's race, and school board races. Politically Speaking. Catch up on previous episodes of Politically Speaking below:. Politically Speaking Mar 25. Politically Speaking Mar 18.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties are "stressing theimportance of taking safety precautions, including continued masking indoors, as the region experiences a new swell of COVID cases and hospitalizations." These three local counties, along with nine other Bay Area counties, are seeing an increase in Omicron variant cases, levels of virus in The post Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito Counties “stressing” masking with rise of COVID cases appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands march in pro-choice rally in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Thousands of people marched and rallied in San Francisco in support of reproductive rights and a San Mateo County supervisor issued a statement in favor of pro-choice sanctuaries Saturday.The actions were in response to the leak earlier this month of a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark 1973 abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.Ever since the leak, activists in the Bay Area have been responding with a variety of actions on both sides of the issue.There have been marches over abortion before -- both pro and con -- but Saturday's was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

California to open first new state park in 13 years

MODESTO — At a scenic spot where two rivers meet amid sprawling almond orchards and ranchlands between San Jose and Modesto, California’s state park system is about to get bigger. On Friday, as part of his revised May budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is scheduled to announce that the...
MODESTO, CA

