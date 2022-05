We start today’s deals with great news for OnePlus fans, as you can currently get a new OnePlus Watch absolutely free with your purchase of the latest OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro was originally launched back on January 11 in the Chinese market, and it took OnePlus more than two months to make it available in the US. Either way, the new OnePlus flagship has arrived with force, as it comes with top-of-the-line specs and a very aggressive price tag that makes it even more affordable than its predecessor at launch.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO