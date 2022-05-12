ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond coach Damien Hardwick reveals he's been taking medical marijuana for chronic injury he picked up while riding bikes with his son

 4 days ago

Damien Hardwick has revealed that he has been using medicinal marijuana to help combat a back problem that has been plaguing him for a decade.

The Richmond coach on Thursday opened up on his use of the doctor-prescribed drug, having toiled with chronic back pain for 10 years after an accident while riding bikes with his son.

Hardwick explained that other more common pain relief aids such as painkillers were of little help to treat the issue.

Damien Hardwick has revealed he has been taking medicinal marijuana to combat back pain

'I started taking medicinal cannabis about four months ago,' Hardwick said, via The Herald Sun.

'It's really made a difference for my pain and I'd recommend anybody dealing with chronic pain to talk about medicinal cannabis with their doctor.

'I had an accident riding a bike with my son about 10 years ago and ever since then have suffered chronic back pain.

'I found it hard to exercise, and even sitting at my desk for long times was painful.'

The Richmond boss has been suffering chronic back pain for a decade and was prescribed the drug by a doctor four months ago

Since being first approved in 2016, more than 240,000 medicinal marijuana prescriptions have been given in Australia.

Yet while Hardwick has outlined how medicinal marijuana has benefitted him personally, there remains no conclusive evidence that it is effective in every instance.

'There is also little known about the most suitable doses of individual cannabis products,' the Therapeutic Goods Administration website says, adding 'currently there is limited evidence about the effectiveness of medicinal cannabis for use in different medical conditions'.

