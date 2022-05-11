ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Watch: Grizzlies' blast 'Whoop that Trick' on way to blowout in Game 5 vs. Warriors

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say Steph Curry’s pregame plan for Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies backfired.

Prior to suiting up for Game 5 on Wednesday, Curry referenced the Memphis slogan when revealing the Warriors’ planned to “whoop that trick” against the Grizzlies, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

However, when the Grizzlies sprinted to a blowout win over the Warriors in Game 5, the Memphis crowd made sure to remind Curry of their motto.

With a commanding 46-point lead in the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies echoed “Whoop that Trick” throughout the FedEx Forum. As fans chanted the Memphis anthem, the Grizzlies’ dance and PA crew ventured towards the Warriors’ bench to sing in Curry’s face.

As the Grizzlies’ crew danced, Draymond Green played along, waving his towel and dancing.

Via @BenGolliver on Twitter:

Via @BleacherReport on Twitter:

Jokes and dancing aside, the Grizzlies charged to a 134-95 win over the Warriors in Game 5 to force Game 6 in San Francisco. Led by Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane, seven Memphis players tallied double-figures in scoring as the Grizzlies poured it on in Game 5 to make the series 3-2.

After a tense series with ejections, injuries and trash talk, the “Whoop that Trick” back and forth between Curry and Memphis will likely add another facet to the growing rivalry between the Grizzlies and Warriors.

With the series turning back to the Bay Area, the Grizzlies and Warriors will meet in San Francisco on Friday for Game 6 at 7 p.m. PT.

Tigers drop the series to the Rebels after Game 2 loss on Saturday

After dropping Game 1 on Saturday morning by a 5-3 margin, LSU looked to tie the series up in Game 2. But Ole Miss was having none of that. The Rebels took an early lead and never looked back as they beat LSU 11-1 to take the series. It's the first conference series loss since losing to Arkansas in April. Devin Fontenot got the start on the mound for the Tigers and Ole Miss jumped on him early as they scored four runs in the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

