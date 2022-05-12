ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Terra Luna crashing?

By Fiona Connor
 4 days ago
THE price of Terra (LUNA) cryptocurrency has dramatically dropped by 98 percent, with prices falling to under $1 from $120 last month.

Investors are now grappling with unprecedented losses after Terra's market cap dropped from above $40bn to just $500m.

What is Terra Luna cryptocurrency?

Terra is a cryptocurrency native to Terraform Labs which had previously been ranked among the top 10 valuable forms of decentralized digital currency.

In just 24 hours, the price fell by 98 percent, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index.

Investors have been left devastated as the crash wiped out fortunes.

One member of the r/TerraLuna sub-Reddit said they had lost all of their life savings.

They wrote: “Had bought Luna at $85, not sure what to do.”

Another revealed they had lost $15,000 after holding out to make a substantial profit when Terra was trading above $100 last month.

They said: “I should’ve cashed out when it was $100, then I would have been up $25,000.

"But I got greedy hoping to get more money so I can at least afford a down payment for a house for my family. I guess no house and savings then.”

One revealed they lost over $450,000 and won't be able to afford their home payments.

They said: "I cannot pay the bank. I will lose my home soon. I’ll become homeless.”

Why is Terra Luna crashing?

Terra's price plummet comes during a downturn for the wider cryptocurrency circuit.

Since its all-time high at almost $69,000 in November, Bitcoin has dropped more than 50 percent.

Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs - which launched Terra - said he was close to announcing a recovery plan for UST which fell to less than a third of the US Dollar.

He tweeted on Tuesday: “Close to announcing a recovery plan for $UST. Hang tight.”

He followed up with an update on Wednesday, asking for investors to have faith they were working on a resolve.

Kwon said: “I understand the last 72 hours have been extremely tough on all of you – know that I am resolved to work with every one of you to weather this crisis, and we will build our way out of this.

“The Terra ecosystem is one of the most vibrant in the crypto industry, with hundreds of passionate teams building category defining applications within.

"Terra’s return to form will be a sight to behold.”

Cryptocurrencies and decentralised finance tokens are extremely volatile, so as in the case of Terra investors, cash can go down as well as up in the blink of an eye.

Investing is not a guaranteed way to make money, so make sure you know the risks and can afford to lose the money.

Potential users should only invest in things you understand.

As many Terra investors have found, there is no guarantee that you can convert cryptoassests back into cash.

