ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

I spend £4.8k a year on takeaways & drink 16l of Pepsi a week – experts showed how I can save £8k to pay off debts

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A COUPLE with a takeaway and Pepsi addiction were left in shock as experts revealed how they could save a staggering £8,300 to clear their debts.

Amanda and Charlotte, from Norfolk, appeared on Channel 4’s Secret Spenders in a desperate bid for help from the experts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBtvy_0fbkKBEK00
Amanda and Charlotte appear on Secret Spenders and share how they spend £4,800 a year on takeaways Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNB2D_0fbkKBEK00
Host Anita Rani (centre) was joined by financial experts to help Natalie cut her spending

Each week, Charlotte drinks 16 litres of Pepsi and the couple fork out £4,800 a year on takeaways.

Amanda revealed how her cleaning business had taken a back seat after she hurt her hand leaving her unable to work, leaving the couple to rely on Charlotte’s salary.

Their monthly income went from £3,000 to £800 - but that didn’t stop them reaching for food apps when an exhausted Charlotte came home from work.

Amanda said: “Charlotte is a takeaway fiend, it is difficult for her because I had a hysterectomy last year, and when I recovered I broke my wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yrev8_0fbkKBEK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGCSv_0fbkKBEK00

“So Charlotte has been doing everything for four or five months.

“When she finishes work at night, she’s just knackered and she’s like ‘we’ll just get a takeaway.’

“Sometimes we are getting three takeaways in a day. This may happen four or five times a week.

“Charlotte can cook, she just doesn’t want to.

“We have nothing and sometimes less than nothing left over at the end of each month.

“I’d really like to stop spending so much money because I desperately want to move back to Brighton.”

The couple estimate that they need to save around £3,000 for the move, but also have nearly £6,000 worth of debt - nearly three times the national household debt average.

Thankfully experts were on hand to help analyse their finances.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

Host Anita Rani told the shocked couple: “In one year you could save £8,384.”

The financial experts broke down the amount and said: “Cutting down on takeaways from £400 to £100 a month will save £3,600.

“With a further £1,920 save by Amanda agreeing to use the soda stream reducing her bottle fizzy drinks spend from £240 to £80 a month.

“Cancelling Amazon and Spotify will bring in £216 and £960 will eventually be saved by switching to sim only phone plans.”

Other savings include £600 from halving their Amazon spend from £100 to £50 a month and £20 from cancelling online classes.

They also could add phones to their contents insurance rather than paying separate insurance, and this will save them £276.

Anita said: “Saving them the grand total of £8,384."

Breaking down in tears, Amanda said: “That is a crazy amount of money.”

Charlotte said: “Better delete the [food] apps then.”

The show later revealed one month later, the couple have quit their takeaway habits and will be moving to Brighton soon.

Secret Spenders airs on Thursday on Channel 4 at 7pm

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Rani
Mashed

Dr Pepper Just Relaunched A Fruity Flavor, But There's A Catch

Like any brand that counts young people as one of its most important demographics, Dr Pepper has done its part to keep the kids interested. For the soda conglomerate, that means having a quippy and irreverent social media presence that's just as referential to memes and contemporary pop culture as the majority of its core audience. Dr Pepper's Twitter page reads a bit like that of your average metaverse-adept teen, with recent ad lib-seeming one-liners like "Does AI deserve a virtual Dr Pepper? Need to know for R&D" and "Fighting the midwest urge to call Dr Pepper 'pop.'"
MUSIC
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debts#Food Drink#Channel 4
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pepsi
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
430K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy