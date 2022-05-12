ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine's football team play for the first time since Russia's invasion, beating German side Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in a friendly as they prepare for next month's World Cup qualifier against Scotland

By Pa Reporter
 3 days ago

Ukraine's national team were able to briefly turn their focus back to football on Wednesday night when they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in a friendly.

It was the first time they had played since Russia's invasion of their country in February and the match also acted as a useful warm-up clash for next month's World Cup qualifier with Scotland.

Goals from Mykhaylo Mudryk and Oleksandr Pikhalyonok earned a narrow victory in Germany on an evening where the spirit of football shone through in the face of continued adversity in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DQVp_0fbkJeb400
Ukraine's focus briefly returned to football on Wednesday when they played a friendly against German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach to prepare for their World Cup qualifier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7jDj_0fbkJeb400
Ukraine won the game 2-1 - it was their first football match since November and the first since Russia invaded their country

Plans for the fixture at Borussia Park were revealed at the end of April and all the profits from the game will be donated to charitable causes for Ukrainian people.

In action for the first time since their 2-0 win away to Bosnia in November, Oleksandr Petrakov saw his team take the lead in the ninth minute through Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Mudryk.

A crowd of 20,223 - with Ukraine nationals able to attend for free - watched the hosts respond instantly through Republic of Ireland youth international Conor Noss to ensure it was level at the break.

Substitute Pikhalyonok had the final say on proceedings and fittingly the 82nd-minute strike earned a victory for Ukraine in Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xwnt_0fbkJeb400
The teams lined up together to promote a 'stop war' message before the game kicked off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExFnp_0fbkJeb400
Profits from the game will be donated to charitable causes for Ukraine and Ukrainian people were allowed to attend for free

A Borussia Monchengladbach statement read: 'We're glad that we could help Ukraine with their preparations for the World Cup play-offs and would like to wish them all the best!'

Petrakov and his players face a trip to Italy next week to face Serie A outfit Empoli on May 17 after it was announced on Tuesday another friendly fixture had been arranged.

Back in March, Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario allowed a mother and her eight-year-old son from Ukraine into his home after they left their country due to the war.

#Football Team#Serie A#Russia#German#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

