ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The REAL story behind Anthony Albanese's name - and the incredible message it will send to the world about Australia if he becomes PM

By Brett Lackey
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Anthony Albanese said he reflected modern Australia after being asked for his thoughts on potentially being the first Australian PM with an Italian name.

The Opposition leader appeared in Gladstone to visit an oil refinery where he announced Labor's plans to construct an Australian battery manufacturing industry.

A reporter referred to ex-PM Paul Keating's 1996 comment that: 'When you change the government, you change the country'.

'You will be the first Italian Australian to win and Ed Husic will be the first Muslim Australian in the cabinet. Have you thought about how that will change the country?'

Mr Albanese replied that he was 'heartened' by his support from Australians with foreign heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctFxl_0fbkJdiL00
Anthony Albanese claimed Scott Morrison has an 'allergy to the ABC' while speaking in Gladstone on Thursday (pictured)

'Members of the Italian community are saying to me that they are going to vote Labor for the first time in their life because they want an Australia that reflects modern Australia,' Mr Albanese said.

'I have a non-Anglo-Celtic name, and so does our Senate leader as well. I think it send a message out there hopefully to multicultural Australia that you can achieve anything in this country.'

He also pointed out he the raft of popular Premiers with foreign names including Annastacia Palaszczuk in Queensland, ex-Premier Gladys Berejiklian of NSW and Steve Bracks of Victoria who is of Lebanese descent.

'A fellow called Peter Malinauskas just got elected in South Australia.'

'I think it's a very positive thing.'

Mr Albanese was born and raised in Sydney by his single mother Maryanne Ellery in public housing.

She had told him his father had died in a car crash after they had met overseas and wed, but when he was 15-years old she revealed a different story.

'We sat down just after dinner one night and she, it was very traumatic for her, I think, to tell me that in fact that wasn't the case, that my father might still be alive,' he previously told 7.30.

'She'd met him overseas, fallen pregnant with me, had told him and he had said, basically, that he was betrothed to someone from the town in Italy where he was from,' he said.

Maryanne had adopted his father's name, worn engagement and wedding rings, and Mr Albanese believed it was because of the guilt she felt as a Catholic woman with a child out of marriage in the 1960s.

Several decades later after having his own son, he made the decision to track his father down with the help of Carnival Cruises boss Ann Sherry - whose company had bought the cruise business through which the pair met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bFSHr_0fbkJdiL00
A photo from the ship the Fairsky, aboard which Anthony Albanese's parents Carlo Albanese (top left) and Maryanne Ellery (bottom right) met during a trip between Sydney and London

He eventually met his father in the Italian town of Barletta and discovered he had a half brother and sister.

'The bell rung ... and the door opened, he walked in and opened his arms to me and we embraced.'

He has since returned to Italy on several occasions to meet his extended Italian family.

Mr Albanese's father Carlo died in 2014.

The Opposition leader was in Gladstone as Labor tries to win the seat of Flynn held by a margin of more than 7 per cent by the Coalition.

While fronting press there, he also slammed Prime Minister Scott Morrison for shunning the ABC during the election campaign.

Mr Morrison was subjected to a tough grilling by 7.30's Leigh Sales in early April - days out from calling the election - but has since largely steered clear of the national broadcaster.

'I cannot believe that the national Prime Minister will be the first one during a campaign who has not appeared on any ABC programs,' Mr Albanese said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5SWb_0fbkJdiL00
The ABC had been set on securing one of the three leader's debates but they went to Channel 9, Sky News and Channel 7 (pictured: Wednesday night's debate) 

'It is like I has an allergy to the ABC. No debate on the ABC, no appearance on Q&A, no appearance on RN Breakfast, no appearance on ABC Breakfast, no interviews on Insiders, on the major programs, and no appearance yet at the National Press Club.' he said.

Scott Morrison has popped up on the ABC but his appearances have been very rare.

On Monday, ABC radio host Virginia Trioli erupted at the PM for failing to appear on her Melbourne show after struggling to interview him for three years.

But moments later he appeared with ABC radio host Sabra Lane for a somewhat relaxed 10-minute interview on her AM program.

Candidates have traditionally appeared on the ABC's 7.30 for an interview during the campaign but this has not happened.

The network has been criticised for its left-leaning stance, with outspoken political commentator Andrew Bolt recently hitting out at the program for airing an 'eight-minute smear' against Mr Morrison over an 'unbalanced' segment which detailed his governments failings since 2019.

'People who watch 7.30 aren't swing voters, they're rusted on,' one senior government official was quoted as saying earlier this year.

And while the ABC was set on securing at least one leader's debate, they went to Channel 9, Channel 7 and the conservative Sky News Australia.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Swans 'begin secret talks' with Dustin Martin's manager as speculation of a move to Sydney grows - but Tigers president says star guaranteed her he'd be a one-club man

Dustin Martin keeps getting connected to a move to Sydney - but Richmond's president is adamant he'll never play anywhere other than Punt Road after he swore to her he'd retire a one-club man. Peggy O'Neal admitted getting away from the AFL 'fishbowl' that is Melbourne would be a powerful...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

How Andrew Symonds was brought to Australia after being adopted as a baby, was taught to play cricket by his dad with Christmas decorations, and always loved going bush and getting away from it all

Australian cricket great Andrew Symonds was a country boy at heart whose passion for hunting and fishing remained with him until his sudden death at the age of 46. Symonds died after his car left the road and rolled at Hervey Range, west of Townsville in Queensland, at 10.30pm on Saturday.
SPORTS
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Paul Keating
Person
Virginia Trioli
Person
Peter Malinauskas
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Ed Husic
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Queen was 'adamant' Prince Charles delivered speech at State Opening of Parliament as part of 'pin sharp' monarch's 'masterplan' to prepare son for throne as she tries to 'soften edges of transition', royal sources say

The Queen was 'adamant' that Prince Charles delivered her speech at the State Opening of Parliament - as part of the 'pin sharp' monarch's 'masterplan' to prepare her son for the throne and 'soften the edges of transition'. Her Majesty, 96, was reluctantly forced to pull out of giving the...
U.K.
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Government#South Australia#Italian#Labor#Muslim Australian#Australians#Non Anglo#Senate#Premiers#Nsw#Lebanese
Daily Mail

'A catastrophe for the British economy': Entrepreneur and philanthropist JOHN CAUDWELL condemns WFH culture as an 'epidemic of inefficiency sweeping the country' as he demands civil servants get back to their desks

Up and down the country, large parts of life are not functioning as they should, causing enormous frustration as we carry out our daily tasks. From delays of as much of three months for renewing a passport or driving licence to finding it impossible to speak to a human to pay a bill or make a complaint, the pandemic has left a trail of destruction that Britain is still reeling from.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Daily Mail

What cutbacks? Foreign Secretary Liz Truss faces a Whitehall row over purchase of £20million New York 'partyhouse' for British diplomats

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is at the centre of a Whitehall row over the purchase of a £20 million 'party house' in New York for British diplomats. A leaked memo seen by The Mail on Sunday states that Ms Truss is 'very supportive' of plans to buy the freehold on a 19th Century townhouse from Guy Wildenstein, an art dealer who is facing trial for a £500 million tax fraud in France.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'This is not a sketch!': Graham Norton pokes fun at the UK's second place Eurovision success and 'what is happening' starts trending... as the nation shares collective shock after YEARS of 'nul points'

Graham Norton has hilariously poked fun at the UK's after the nation came in second place at the Eurovision final, while viewers frantically took to social media to share their collective shock. Ukraine clinched victory at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday after winning a stomping 439 points from the...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

2022 TV Week Logie Awards Nominations:

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE FOR MOST POPULAR PERSONALITY ON AUSTRALIAN TELEVISION. Hamish Blake (LEGO Masters Australia) Julia Morris (I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!) Karl Stefanovic (Today, 60 Minutes) Melissa Leong (MasterChef Australia, Celebrity MasterChef Australia) Ray Meagher (Home And Away) Sonia Kruger (Big Brother, Holey Moley,...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

Victory for partners supporting their wives and girlfriends in labour: UK's Covid inquiry to examine 'draconian' maternity ward policies after MoS's Lone Births campaign

The impact of banning partners from supporting wives and girlfriends in labour is to be examined by the Government’s UK Covid-19 Inquiry in a victory for The Mail on Sunday’s Lone Births campaign. Inquiry chairwoman Baroness Hallett concluded the issue should be included as a result of the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy