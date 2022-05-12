ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giorgio Chiellini confirms he will leave Juventus at the end of the season after 18 years with the Italian giants... and an MLS switch could be on the horizon 'with LAFC and Vancouver Whitecaps lining up moves' for the defender

By Pa Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old, who is third on Juventus' all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon, made the announcement after his side lost 4-2 to Inter Milan in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final.

'We had these 10 magnificent years, it is up to the others to continue now,' he told Sport Mediaset. 'I did everything I could, I hope that I left something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Oy3U_0fbkJcpc00
Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259dOs_0fbkJcpc00
Chiellini, 37, made the announcement after Juve lost the Coppa Italia final to Inter Milan

'On Monday I will say goodbye to my Juventus Stadium, then if I have still got something in the tank might have a run-out in Florence (in Juve's final league game next weekend).

'It is my choice 100 per cent, I am happy to leave at such a high level, because for many years I have said I didn't want to finish struggling and not being able to play at my level.

'I gave it my all, soon I will be the biggest Juventus fan from the outside. After so many years within this club, you cannot shake it off.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BCk7A_0fbkJcpc00
The centre-back Chiellini is now reportedly wanted by two Major League Soccer sides 

Chiellini joined Juve in 2004 from Livorno, going on to win nine league titles and five Italian Cups during his time in Turin.

He announced his retirement from international football last month, but does not appear to be hanging up his boots just yet, with links to a move to the United States for one last hurrah.

According to The Athletic, Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps have contacted him over a potential switch.

Sports
