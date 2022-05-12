ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

'The whole of the airport was a queue': Passengers are reduced to tears and miss flights as airport chaos continues at Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford - with travellers stuck in 'mile-long' lines at 4AM

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Britain's airport chaos has spread to Leeds Bradford, with travellers complaining of 'total chaos', hours-long queues and missed flights caused by delays.

Frustrated holidaymakers said they stood for more than three hours to get through security, with some feeling faint or bursting into tears as their flight times neared.

In Birmingham at 4am this morning, people raged they were stuck in a 'mile-long' queue - while photos from Manchester show a massive queue of travellers snaking through the airport's terminal building.

Airport bosses are blaming an industry-wide problem with staffing shortages caused by Covid self-isolation and mass layoffs during the pandemic.

At Leeds Bradford, one traveller claimed there was just one staff member checking the passports of around 3,000 people - with some waiting outside the terminal. He raged: 'The airport aren't interested. Get there early they say, but you're still going to queue for three hours.'

Two police officers were seen monitoring the 'standstill' queues during yesterday's chaos, Leeds Live reported.

Another holidaymaker said she missed her flight to Fuerteventura despite arriving at Leeds Bradford three hours before take-off, adding: 'There was total chaos. After having no customer services available it was clear the whole of the airport was a queue'.

She told the BBC: 'There were families crying, there were people feeling faint. I was in disbelief.'

On Twitter, one person warned: 'For anyone coming to #leedsbradfordairport it really is as bad as people are saying. 3 hours at least this morning for security'.

Another said: 'Huge queues at #leedsbradfordairport for security, Get there early even for fast track.'

One passenger told Leeds Live: 'I've been to this airport many times before and never seen queues quite like it - it really is as busy as everyone has been saying. Not the most thrilling thing to have to do on the way to a much-anticipated holiday.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeVEk_0fbkJR4V00
Travellers pictured at huge queues at Leeds Bradford Airport early on Thursday, May 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olhoE_0fbkJR4V00
Holidaymakers snaking around Manchester Airport's terminal early on Thursday, May 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sEPl_0fbkJR4V00
Passengers queueing at Birmingham Airport early this morning, Thursday May 12, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVW0T_0fbkJR4V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AJrcI_0fbkJR4V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258xGo_0fbkJR4V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=326kN7_0fbkJR4V00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSMAu_0fbkJR4V00
Travellers at Birmingham Airport vented their fury as they queued for 'a mile'

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport told MailOnline: 'We would like to apologise to passengers impacted by queues at LBA.

'We're working hard to overcome these challenges, that are impacting airports across the country, through recruitment and training initiatives, while managing queues safely.'

Tweeting from Birmingham, one person claimed: 'Unbelievable. We followed your advice and got here just 2 hours before and were now queueing with hundreds of others in a security line which is taking forever - not impressed at all #whatawaytostartaholiday'.

Another said: 'This is the worst I've ever seen at an airport. Unbelievable queues today. 400m long'. Later, he added: 'Scrap that. Queue is about 1 mile long - literally'.

One Twitter user posted: '@bhx_official the queue this morning is a disgrace. Why after days of this have you not sorted it!!!??? #birminghamairport'.

A Birmingham Airport spokesperson told MailOnline: 'Queues were long but managed and moving this morning as we helped many of the more than 14,000 customers booked to fly out of BHX today.

'As always, we ask customers to arrive at the airport at the time your airline advises - and to help us help you keep queues moving by removing any liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items from your bags before our security x-ray scanners.'

MailOnline has contacted Manchester for comment.

Yesterday there were also delays for holidaymakers in Bristol, while in Manchester, one passenger told of waiting 40 minutes for the airbridge to get off the plane.

Elsewhere, there were also questions over baggage, as another traveller reported losing their wallet in the chaos.

One flyer tweeted: 'The queues at Birmingham Airport are worse than the media are reporting! Give yourself at least 5hrs before your flight!'

Another traveller wrote: 'OMG queues for security are ridiculous!!! Anyone flying from here at the moment I'd suggest turning up at least 4hrs before your flight is due to depart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfKDP_0fbkJR4V00
Passengers departing from Birmingham Airport on May 10, 2022 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBPF2_0fbkJR4V00
Holidaymakers and commuters flying from Bristol experience lengthy queues, May 10, 2022

Heathrow bosses say 7.5million MORE travellers than expected are set to fly this year to prompt fears of further chaos at the terminals

Heathrow bosses revealed some 7.5 million more travellers than expected are set to fly this year, sparking fears of further disruption at the terminals.

The west London airport said it was increasing its passenger number forecast for 2022 from 45.5 million to nearly 53 million. This 16% rise follows a 'strong' April, with 5.1 million people using the travel hub.

Heathrow said outbound leisure travellers and people cashing in airline vouchers obtained for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic are driving the recovery in demand, which it expects to last throughout the summer.

The forecast means Heathrow expects passenger numbers to reach 65% of pre-pandemic levels this year - a 'realistic assessment', the airport insisted.

A third said: 'Yet another ridiculously poor experience at BHX this AM. Security queue both upstairs and downstairs. Time for the management team to resign.'

Airports up and down the UK continue to face staffing issues in the wake of Covid restrictions.

Travel chiefs say the issues have been exacerbated by a huge increase in demand for travel following two years of Covid-enforced disruption.

Some have warned the staffing issues, which came to a head last month as people rushed away for the first restriction free Easter Bank Holiday in more than two years, could last as long as a year.

And last week EasyJet announced plans to remove seats on some of its planes this summer so that it can operate flights with fewer cabin crew as it too battles staffing issues.

Yesterday a Birmingham Airport spokesman said: 'Queues were managed and steadily moving this morning as we helped many of the more than 14,000 customers booked to fly out of BHX today.

'As always, we ask customers to arrive at the airport exactly when your airline advises - and to help us help you keep queues moving by removing any liquids, gels, pastes and electrical items from your bags before our security x-ray scanners.'

A Bristol Airport spokesperson said: 'We apologise to customers impacted by above average queue times during early morning peak operations on Tuesday 10 May; airline check-in/bag-drop did not exceed 35 minutes with security experiencing a maximum queue time of 40 minutes.

'We work closely with all business partners to ensure staffing levels are sufficient to provide a good service to passengers with an average queue time of 30 minutes for security during peak times.

'However, on some occasions staff shortages can impact on waiting times and service standards. We constantly review resourcing across all areas and adapt plans to meet demand and build in resilience where possible.

'We have seen a strong increase in passenger numbers since the end of all COVID-19 travel restrictions. There is a huge pent-up demand for travel which has built up over the past two years during the pandemic and we are expecting a busy summer.

'Whilst recruiting and training new colleagues for the airport can take time, the Bristol Airport team and business partners will be working hard to ensure all customers have a smooth and easy journey through our terminal.

'We advise all customers to arrive in the terminal a minimum of two hours before scheduled flight departure time to allow sufficient time to complete all the necessary check-in, bag-drop, security, and boarding processes ahead of their flight.'

Are YOU stuck in airport queues today? Email jack.wright@mailonline.co.uk

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

'Beyond a joke!': Furious flyers share pictures of huge passport control queues at Heathrow and Stansted and long 3.45am wait to get through security at Manchester as airport chaos continues

Furious flyers shared pictures of huge passport control and security queues this morning as chaos continues to hit airports across Britain. Passengers at Heathrow and Stansted bemoaned the substantial delays in the early hours, apparently due to a lack of staff on desks, while there was also disruption in Manchester.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Qantas flight attendants forced to make ‘blanket forts’ among passengers to sleep

Qantas cabin crew say they are being forced to construct “blanket forts” at the back of plane cabins in order to get some sleep on some aircraft.The airline’s A330 planes are not equipped with the usual staff rest compartments for long-haul flights, meaning crew routinely have to curl up on rows of passenger seats - with some questioning the safety of the arrangement.Anonymous Qantas employees shared pictures of airline blankets draped over seats at the back of the cabin with Australia’s9News, with one saying of their employer: “I feel like they hate us, I feel that they don’t understand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
The Independent

‘My child had no shoes to put on his feet’: Anger as Qantas offloads bags before Australia-London flight

Enraged Qantas passengers have gone days without luggage on trips to the UK from Australia, after the airline offloaded some economy bags before taking off from Darwin.Customers claim they weren’t told until the flight had almost landed in London, with some saying they have gone four or five days without their belongings.The airline says that essential works to Darwin Airport’s runway last week are to blame for additional aircraft weight restrictions, which they claim forced staff to unload some economy passengers’ bags without warning.This morning, customer Sam Thanos tweeted that his party had gone four days without bags after touching...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Birmingham Airport#Bristol Airport#Covid#Leeds Live#Twitter
The Independent

All the British Airways flights cancelled today from UK airports OLD THU

British Airways has cancelled more than 130 short- and medium-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Thursday.The Independent calculates 22 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to Aberdeen, Glasgow and Newcastle.A total of 110 short-haul international flights are cancelled, including three round-trips to and from Paris CDG and Amsterdam.BA says the flight cancellations are all pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice  – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks ahead.While airlines will not disclose passenger loads on the grounds of commercial...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
BBC
buckinghamshirelive.com

10 items you are not allowed to take with you aboard a plane

Your holiday plans could hit the skids if you plan to board a plane unwittingly carrying a banned item. Security will likely pick up on goods which are not allowed and they could be confiscated, so the experts at StressFreeCarRental.com say it is worth taking extra time before packing and traveling to the airport to familiarise yourself with what you can take with you.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

This Airline Has $99 Flights to Paris, Iceland & Dublin Right Now

Now that Play, a budget airline connecting the US with Europe, has finally started flights out of the US, there are sales galore. Last week, it offered 25% off flights to a handful of destinations in Europe. Now, it’s celebrating its inaugural flight out of Boston with another discount to a quartet of European destinations.
TRAVEL
Narcity

Feds Say Travellers Are Partly To Blame For Huge Delays At Canada's Airports

Canadian travellers are in part to blame for the ongoing long lines and delays at Canada's biggest airports, according to the federal transport minister. Speaking on Wednesday, May 11, Omar Alghabra said staffing shortages at airports like Toronto Pearson and Vancouver Airport are not the main reason for holdups. Instead,...
LIFESTYLE
Voyager Guru

Travel FAQs: Upgrade your flight before check-in

Through our instagram and YouTube comments, we get a LOT of great questions from travelers, so we wanted to share the top FAQs more broadly. One that always arises with our airline reviews in particular is how to upgrade after booking, but before check-in. While it's not always available, there are a few options you have depending on your ticket fare class, airline and booking platform.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Interesting Engineering

The world’s first airport for flying cars opens in the UK

The world's first urban airport that will allow 'flying taxis' to take off and land in the busy areas of cities has opened up in the U.K., World Economic Forum (WEF) reported. While engineers and designers are working on vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft to make them feasible for rapid urban transport, the U.K.-based startup Urban-Air Port Ltd (UAP) is working to demonstrate that the infrastructure needed to make these urban aerial transport centers an operational reality is not as complicated as it may seem. Last year, we reported that an eVTOL maker was also getting involved in building these airports to solve the infrastructure hurdle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

EasyJet to remove row of seats so it can fly with fewer crew

EasyJet plans to remove seats in some of its planes this summer as part of a strategy to cut the number of staff it needs. Employers across the economy have complained of difficulty recruiting staff at the salaries they are willing to pay, and airlines are struggling to meet the increased demand as international travel restarts in earnest after Covid-19 lockdowns.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

359K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy