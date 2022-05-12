ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd closing in on £70m Frenkie de Jong transfer with deal from Barcelona ’95 per cent likely this summer’

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are "95 per cent" likely to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to reports.

The Barcelona ace has been a regular in Spain this season, but could be set for a change of scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MWUQE_0fbkJINC00
Barcelona could cash in on Frenkie de Jong Credit: Rex

De Jong joined Barca from Ajax in 2019, before penning a further six-year deal in October 2020.

The Catalan giants have been a tad underwhelmed by the Dutchman, however, and would be willing to cash in.

According to reporter Gerard Romero, Barcelona need to sell players for "purely economic reasons" as they look to balance the books.

With De Jong having failed to make himself a key player, he could be expendable.

A move to Man United may be an attractive one, as he could link up with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

De Jong will cost the Red Devils between £60million and £70m.

Barca could yet change their minds, although they hold concerns about keeping their midfielder another year.

Club chiefs reckon that should De Jong stay and have a poor season, his value could plummet further.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

De Jong, 25, has been a regular under both Ronald Koeman and Xavi this season.

He has started 29 games in LaLiga, while making 45 appearances in all competitions.

In total he has played 138 times for Barca, but his most notable success came while playing for Ajax.

During his final season in Amsterdam, he helped Ten Hag's men reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, before losing out in a thriller to Tottenham Hotspur.

He also won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup double that season.

At Barca, he has added a Copa del Rey to his silverware collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcMxY_0fbkJINC00
De Jong could reunite with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Ronald Koeman
Person
Xavi
The US Sun

Sale of Roman Abramovich’s ‘mansion’ in Portugal blocked after wealthy Brit tried to buy it off sanctioned Chelsea owner

THE sale of Roman Abramovich's alleged multi-million-pound mansion in Portugal has been blocked after a wealthy Brit tried to buy it off the sanctioned Chelsea owner. Portuguese authorities "froze" the sale of the £8.5million, six-bed villa on Saturday after receiving a tip off from a bank that it had gone on the market two weeks before Russia's Ukraine invasion.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Knvb Cup#Manchester United#Ajax#Catalan#Man United#The Red Devils#Club#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
429K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy