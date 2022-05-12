The Toorak apartment where Australian opera singer Dame Nellie Melba lived in the 1920s is put on the market for $935,000

The Melbourne home of late Australian opera singer Dame Nellie Melba has been put on the market with an asking price of between $850,000 and $935,000.

The Toorak apartment was home to the famed operatic soprano in the 1920s.

It was designed by renowned architect William Butler, and is located within a family house on Tintern Ave.

According to realestate.com.au, Butler built the original dwelling in the early 1900s, and later added a series of apartments to the property circa 1918.

The architect wrote to Melba in 1924, and asked her if she'd like to become a tenant at one of his apartments.

Melba accepted his offer, and would reside there whenever she was performing in Melbourne, according to RT Edgar Toorak director Anthony Grimwade.

The 12-apartment building was named 'Studley' after a farming property named Studley Park in Melbourne's east, which was owned by Butler's wife's family.

The two-bedroom apartment will go to auction at 11am on Saturday, May 28, with the current owner having resided at the property for over a decade.

'It's a beautiful apartment, there is nothing like the older style apartments, which were very well built with solid brick walls, and the gorgeous garden out the back, which appealed to Dame Nellie Melba and the other occupants over the years,' said Mr Grimwade.

Born in May 1861, Melba was one of the most famous singers of the late Victorian era and the early 20th century, and even features on the Australian $100 note.

She was also the first Australian to achieve international recognition as a classical singer, and moved to London, before finding fame in Paris, Brussels and New York.

Originally named Helen Porter Mitchell, Melba chose her stage name as tribute to her hometown, Melbourne.