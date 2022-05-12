ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbours casts 'first wheelchair-bound cast member' as the long-running soap nears its end

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Neighbours is breaking new ground, even as the show nears its end.

The long-running soap has cast Oli Pizzey-Stratford as the first wheelchair-bound cast member to have a featured role on the show, according to the actor's Instagram post.

He captioned an image of himself on the set of the iconic TV series, 'To be the first actor in a wheelchair with a disability to hit Erinsborough, is honestly something that I couldn't even have dreamed of and I'm so proud and excited that it's come to life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZETz_0fbkBpm900
Breaking new ground: Neighbours has cast Oli Pizzey-Stratford (pictured) as the first wheelchair-bound cast member to have a featured role on the show

'Growing up, I never saw someone like me on TV, he continued.

'The thought that there might be one young person who sees me, and feels they can be an actor because they saw someone like them doing it, is truly bigger than any role I get.'

Pizzey-Stratford's first episode airs on May 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZtWr_0fbkBpm900
Coming soon: Pizzey-Stratford's first episode airs on May 12

The news comes as Neighbours released its final cast photo as the long-running TV series begins to wrap up.

In a post on the show's official Instagram page on Wednesday, a photo was shared of the cast enjoying a picnic in a park.

The image was captioned, 'Class of 2022 #Neighbours', alongside a yellow love heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19m2FE_0fbkBpm900
Encore: Neighbours has released its final cast photo as the long-running TV series begins to wrap up

The photo was later re-shared by cast members, including Charlotte Chimes, who captioned the post: 'The final cast photo #classof2022'.

Commenting on the post, several fans of the show said the photo made them 'happy and sad all at the same time'.

It was announced that production would be ceasing on the beloved soap in a tweet back in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bXi5W_0fbkBpm900
That's a wrap: The photo was later re-shared by cast members, including Charlotte Chimes , who captioned the post: 'The final cast photo #classof2022'

'We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,' they wrote.

'Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show.

'To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WKR9_0fbkBpm900
End of an era: It was announced that production would be ceasing on the beloved soap in a tweet back in March

Network 10 addressed the end of the series in a statement to Australian media in March, admitting it had been a 'difficult decision'.

'Today, Fremantle confirmed that Neighbours will cease production in June, after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes,' a network spokesperson announced.

'This difficult decision came after the search for an alternative UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2StMeb_0fbkBpm900
'We are so sorry to say that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast we have to confirm that Neighbours will cease production in June,' they wrote

They added that the series would 'not air on 10 Peach beyond September 2022', marking the end of its decades-long run.

'A much-loved stalwart of our program schedule for over 35 years it has been a staple of Australian television drama, and Australian cultural exports,' they added.

'Ramsay Street, Erinsborough, is a cul-de-sac recognised all over the world and has been home to Scott and Charlene, Des and Daphne, Dr Karl and Susan, Dee and Toadie, Aaron and David and many, many more neighbours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xB9Yq_0fbkBpm900
'Following the loss of our key broadcast partner in the UK and despite an extensive search for alternative funding, we simply have no option but to rest the show,' they wrote

'Network 10 thanks the cast, crew, all the production team and Fremantle for bringing the perfect blend of soap and sunshine to audiences in Australia and around the world.'

They also praised 'the Australian fans and audiences for their continued support of the series'.

'Their encouragement particularly in the past few weeks has been incredible. It shows that our audience still want Australian scripted drama,' continued the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLuYo_0fbkBpm900
'To our amazing, loyal fans, we know this is a huge disappointment, as it is to all of us on the team. We thank you for all your messages and support and promise to end the show on an incredible high. From here on, we are celebrating Neighbours,' they wrote

'We have listened to them and there are exciting new local projects in the pipeline, which is great for our audience and for the local industry.

'We are confident that the cast, crew and writers will bring their distinctive warmth, style and humour to the Neighbours set as they embark on filming the final episodes over the coming months.'

Meanwhile, Fremantle - the production company behind the soap - said they had been unable to come up with 'alternative funding' for the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UvedO_0fbkBpm900
Almost over: Network 10 addressed the end of the series in a statement to Australian media in March, admitting it had been a 'difficult decision'

'It is with sadness that after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes broadcast, we are confirming that Neighbours will cease production in June,' they began in a statement on Thursday.

'Following the loss of a key broadcast partner in the UK, and despite a search for alternative funding, we currently have no option but to rest the show.

'Everyone at Neighbours has been overwhelmed by the love and support from the audience since the news came out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZMFi_0fbkBpm900
'Today, Fremantle confirmed that Neighbours will cease production in June, after nearly 37 years and almost 9,000 episodes,' a network spokesperson announced

'The show has brought a sunny slice of Australia into the homes of millions of viewers around the world launching the careers of dozens of household names along way.

'But as this chapter of Ramsay Street comes to a close, we promise to do everything we can to give the show the send-off it deserves.'

Reports emerged in February that Neighbours' future was in jeopardy after British broadcaster Channel 5 announced it would no longer air the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLEKj_0fbkBpm900
'This difficult decision came after the search for an alternative UK broadcast partner proved unsuccessful,' a network spokesperson announced

Comments / 0

