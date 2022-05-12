Man Utd ‘identify De Jong as top target’, Pau Torres £51m release clause LATEST, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to STAY’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly weighing up bids for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Villarreal's Pau Torres to strengthen their midfield and defence.

Barca midfielder De Jong is available to buy this summer and could be reunited with incoming new boss Erik ten Hag as his top summer target, according to reports in Spain.

While Spain international Torres has a release clause of £51m, making him an appealing option for the Red Devils and competitors Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been dealt a huge blow in their pursuit of Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Inter Milan had reportedly showed intentions in luring him to Serie A and the CEO Beppe Marotta has since confirmed these interests.

And Cristiano Ronaldo is said to be keen to stay at Old Trafford, so long as Ten Hag wants him.

Eric Cantona shirt for sale

An infamous “invisible” grey football shirt worn by Manchester United legend Eric Cantona is set to sell for £12,000.

Cantona’s XXL-sized Umbro shirt, with his name and number seven on the back, is to be sold by Graham Budd Auctions in London.

Boss Adam Gascoigne said: “The ‘invisible’ shirts are one of the great stories of Premier League history.”

Until now the shirt has been owned by an overseas private collector of Manchester United memorabilia.

It forms part of a sale that celebrates 30 years of the Premier League.

Mr Gascoigne added: “A sale commemorating 30 years of the Premier league wouldn't be complete without something from Eric Cantona.”

Youth star earns pro contract

Man United are reportedly set to hand a new contract to Alejandro Garnacho after his impressive showing in the FA Youth Cup final.

Garnacho scored twice in front of a delighted home crowd before paying tribute to hero Cristiano Ronaldo – who had sent an inspiring message to United’s kids before kick-off.

And the Mail claims he is now set to be handed a lucrative new deal – less than a year after penning his first-ever pro contract.

Man United's tough job process

Erik ten Hag has detailed the thorough process he and Man United went through before he was given the job,

Speaking to Dutch outlet VI, Ten Hag said: "'Despite it being a beautiful club, I would never just start.

"I know United went through a very precise procedure. They'd done scouting, analyses, data, interviews with people who worked with me.

"Then we held multiple interviews. They didn't rush into things. And neither did I."

Ronaldo reveals award pride

Cristiano Ronaldo declared he's still hungry for more while picking up his second Premier League Player of the Month award.

It was the sixth time Ronaldo's scooped the prize in his career.

And he's planning on snagging a few more by the sounds of it.

De Gea trolls Lindelof

David De Gea was quick to poke fun at Victor Lindelof after the defender posed in a photoshoot for H&M.

The third-choice Manchester United centre-back proudly announced his new role as an ambassador for the retail company on social media.

Posting pictures to Instagram modelling his new threads, Lindelof wrote: "Excited to be part of the @hm family."

The 27-year-old looked smart as he rocked a grey T-shirt tucked into matching grey trousers.

He completed the look with a pair of white trainers as he candidly sipped on a coffee.

United team-mate De Gea was impressed by how Lindelof scrubbed up, commenting "very handsome" on his post in Spanish.

Carrick being touted as manager

Man United legend Michael Carrick is rated a top candidate to take over League One strugglers Lincoln City.

The former England midfielder is pondering his first full-time boss job after quitting Old Trafford last December.

The five-time Premier League winner, 40, left United when Ralf Rangnick was named interim manager.

Carrick picked up two wins and a draw in his three-game stint as Old Trafford caretaker chief after 15 years as a player and coach.

And many will be surprised he's reportedly on the Lincoln shortlist.

The Mail say the ex-West Ham star is considering the opportunity.

Ajax name Ten Hag's successor

Ajax have found Erik ten Hag's successor already.

Ten Hag is on his way to United after winning the Eredivisie with Ajax.

But the Dutch side have already moved on from their old boss and appointed Alfred Schreuder as his replacement.

The 49-year-old who currently manages Club Bruges has agreed to a two-year contract with the option to extend by an additional year, the Daily Mail reported.

Steve McClaren's Man United return

Steve McClaren looks set for a return to Manchester United after being part of talks with the club and incoming boss Erik ten Hag.

Former England boss McClaren joined the incoming Red Devils boss today and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag who is following him to Old Trafford.

They met in Amsterdam with United’s Director of Football John Murtough less than 24 hours after Ten Hag had clinched the Dutch title with Ajax.

McClaren, 61, was Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant from 1999 to 2001 before going on to manage Middlesbrough.

His presence at such a meeting is the clearest indication yet that he is going to be involved in the new management set-up at the club.

The group got together to identify which players they wanted to bring in this summer with Frenkie de Jong top of their wish list.

Harry Maguire gets married

Man United captain Harry Maguire has officially tied the knot with long-term partner Fern Hawkins.

The couple wedded in secret at Crewe Registry Office on Thursday.

United and England defender Maguire, 29, was spotted leaving the service wearing a white shirt and smart trousers, with white trainers.

Meanwhile Fern, 27, left the venue separately in a white blazer and trousers, with a matching white bag.

A huge ring was also visible on her ring finger.

Ferdinand grooves to the beat

Rio Ferdinand may have won six Premier League trophies with Manchester United, but his dancing skills still need some work.

The 43-year-old has gone viral for his dad moves alongside TikTok sensation Noah Beck.

United fan and Arizona-born Beck boasts over 33million followers on the platform.

And in a bizarre link up the duo came together to show off their dancing skills in footage posted to Beck's TikTok account.

Ferdinand awkwardly bopped along to a version of Michael Jackson hit "Wanna Be Startin' Something".

The Red Devils icon chuckled as he wiggled his arms and legs to the beat.

Man United plot double swoop

Man United are reportedly plotting a double transfer swoop for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and Everton forward Richarlison.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial’s futures are uncertain, while Edinson Cavani is set to leave for free, plus Cristiano Ronaldo may also leave in pursuit of Champions League football next season.

And the Red Devils’ hierarchy believe Nunez and Richarlison can fill the void if the quartet leave the club, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Although he says incoming boss Erik ten Hag will need to give the green light to pursue the pair.

Darwin Nunez price named

Benfica star and Manchester United target Darwin Nunez will cost around €75-80million (£64-68m) in the summer and many other clubs are expected to go after him.

Romano told the Wondergoal Podcast: “I’m really curious to see what happens with Darwin Nunez because I see him leaving Benfica this summer.

“I’m sure. It will depend on the price because, for example, in January on deadline day, West Ham made a proposal of €45m and it was turned down because Benfica wanted €55m.

“Now I think with €55m, you are absolutely not buying him. So, what is needed is around €75-80m for Darwin Nunez, to open negotiations with Benfica”

How could you

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb wanted to see Cristiano Ronaldo miss a penalty for Manchester United which started a dramatic 5-2 comeback win- after realising he'd made his biggest ever mistake.

In April 2009, a match between United and Tottenham at Old Trafford turned in the home side's favour after a controversial penalty.

Webb told The Athletic: "The one that stands out is one where in the game I knew I got it wrong. It was a Premier League game at Old Trafford — Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur in 2009.

"I could see Carrick got there first and then the goalkeeper clattered into him. It was really an easy penalty award. I was expecting the usual cursory appeal that you get from the players, not the huge look of absolute astonishment and amazement and incredulousness on the look of Gomes.

"It was obvious within seconds I’d got the decision wrong. There was something more to this. I was left with the decision I had taken with no independent evidence that I’d got it wrong other than a gut feeling, and I was just hoping that Ronaldo would miss the penalty. But he didn’t"

Ten Hag determined

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has given a flavour of what fans can expect when he arrives at Old Trafford in the summer.

Ten Hag said after winning the Eredivisie with Ajax: "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United"

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ron top

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for April.

Ronaldo has now won the award six times, which is the most out of any United player in the competition.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has overtaken Red Devils record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, who he was level with on five.

The 37-year-old is also the oldest player to win the prestigious award

Rice won’t be sold

West Ham will not sell Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

That is according to Sky Sports, who report the Hammers have absolutely no intention on letting Rice go any time soon.

The East Londoners are also planning to hold more talks with the star midfielder about his future when the transfer window closes.

West Ham have previously said that the England international’s release clause is north of £150million

Transfer Hammer blow

West Ham want to sign an English midfielder this summer and have listed Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and Southampton ace James Ward-Prowse, who are both targeted by Manchester United.

SunSport's Jack Rosser reports that the Hammers saw a club record £50million bid rejected by the Whites in January, but the 26-year-old could be available at a cut price in the event of relegation.

The East Londoners' manager David Moyes is also a big fan of Ward-Prowse who is enjoying his best season with Saints.

United are on the lookout for new midfielders to replace the departing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic

Mourinho on United troubles

Roma boss Jose Mourinho has taken a swipe at former club Manchester United’s trophy drought, reminding them that he won their last three pieces of silverware.

Mourinho said: "We won together three titles at Man United.

“Unfortunately the last three titles of Man United. I say unfortunately because I like the club very, very much and I wish the club the best.

“We won three titles together so everything went well, in the second season was a little bit different”

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

On the Paul

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed the club's intention to sign Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

That works as a major blow for Manchester United, who are also eyeing Dybala ahead of the summer transfer window.

The forward is available on a free transfer in the summer after Juve and the 28-year-old failed to agree terms on a new deal.

United have been linked with a swoop for the Argentina international with incoming manager Erik ten Hag understood to be a huge admirer.

According to La Gazzetta delo Sport, however, Dybala has chosen Inter as his next club

Matic next move

Departing Manchester United star Nemanja Matic is set to pocket a £10million signing-on-bonus as he edges closer to joining Juventus.

Matic will leave Old Trafford as a free agent in the summer after he decided against staying for his final year.

According to the Daily Star, the midfielder, who joined United from Chelsea, is poised to link up with Juve.

The Serbia international will also take home a £10m signing-on-fee.

That is in addition to earning a staggering £90,000-a-week salary in Turin

A special Ron

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho celebrated exactly like idol Cristiano Ronaldo in the FA Youth Cup Final against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

Twice there was the 'Siu' celebration, the goalscoring jump of joy that is Ronaldo's trademark.

Garnacho delivered the first rendition with the same style that marked the 77th-minute penalty that helped United to a 3-1 triumph.

Then there was the dazzling run and strike by the 17-year-old prodigy, who secured victory four minutes into time added on

Ten Hag is champion

Incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag waved goodbye to Ajax by clinching his third consecutive Eredivisie title by thrashing Heerenveen 5-0 in his final home game.

Ten Hag needed all three points to move four points clear of rivals PSV Eindhoven with one game left to play.

Ten Hag said: “It was a great journey for me here. A beautiful era.

"The results that we got, and the beautiful football that we played”

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Shock and Aur

Liverpool are leading the transfer race to sign Monaco star and Manchester United target Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer.

That is according to French reporter , Julien Maynard who claims the Reds are in pole position to land Tchouameni in a mega-money coup.

That’s despite interest from other European heavyweights such as Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Merseysiders and Real are leading the race for the midfielder, with the former holding a small advantage

Eur all in

Manchester United are guaranteed to be playing European football next season.

That's after Wolves lost 5-1 to Premier League leaders Manchester City at Molineux.

That means United can finish no lower than seventh place, which leads to the Europa Conference League.

The Red Devils are currently sixth - which leads to a Europa League spot - with one game left

Paul Pogba legacy

Liverpool legend John Barnes claims the departing Paul Pogba will be remembered by Manchester United fans as "an enigma".

Barnes told BonusCodeBets: “Paul Pogba will be remembered at Manchester United as an enigma.

“He’s got great potential and is a fantastic footballer, but it just never worked for him at United. That isn’t to say he’s not an excellent player, he’s a FIFA World Cup winner and plays well for France.

“Unfortunately, he’s at Manchester United at a time when they aren’t as dominant as they once were. Of course, Paul will be reflective of that in terms of being inconsistent, yet brilliant at times.

“He now has to go and find somewhere that he plays his best football, that suits him; as Juventus did. Whether it is back in Italy, or not, it hasn’t worked out with United, which isn’t to say he’s not a great player”