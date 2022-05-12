ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dramatic moment Scott Morrison is rushed out of a campaign event flanked by security as ex-diplomat demands to speak to the PM and claims his guards are 'manhandling him'

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been rushed out of a campaign event in Tasmania by his security detail after being confronted by an angry voter.

The Liberal leader was approached by a local man named Trevor Sofield at the Ashgrove Cheese Dairy Door in the island state's northern seat of Lyons, who was wishing to express his disappointment at the federal government's handling of the Solomon Islands.

Mr Sofield, who claims to have worked for the government in the past, repeatedly attempted to speak with Mr Morrison but was 'manhandled' by his team, instead turning to the media scrum in attendance and sharing his views.

Trevor Sofield confronted Scott Morrison at a dairy cafe in Tasmania on Thursday afternoon to express his disappointment at the mismanagement of the Solomon Islands
Mr Morrison was then whisked away by his security team, rushing down into the cafe's carpark and into his private car, flanked by cameras and other local residents

'I was high commissioner of the Solomon Islands for four years. We have lost the plot in the South Pacific. Given my experience, I know what I'm talking about,' Mr Sofield told reporters.

'The Prime Minister's party has lost my vote. I'm from the electorate of Bass, and because they've totally mishandled our strategic interests, our national interests, I'm no longer voting for them.'

Mr Morrison was then whisked away by his security team, rushing down into the cafe's carpark and into his private car, flanked by cameras, Mr Sofield and other local residents.

Mr Sofield claims he was 'manhandled' by members of the PM's security detail after trying to 'express his views' on the Solomon Islands
Mr Morrison had been in attendance at the dairy cafe in the key seat of Lyons on Thursday after losing the third leaders' debate 

Mr Sofield was caught on video attempting to walk through a crowd following the Prime Minister prior to delivering his address, but was repeatedly prevented by a member of Mr Morrison's team.

'I beg your pardon, don't touch me, this is a public space,' the Tasmanian said as the PM could be seen speaking to workers in the background.

'I would like to express my views. These minders are terrible.'

'I was high commissioner of the Solomon Islands for four years. We have lost the plot in the South Pacific. Given my experience, I know what I'm talking about,' Mr Sofield said

He eventually gave up and welcomed journalists and camera crews to surround him, before explaining his anger at Mr Morrison's government.

'When I was in foreign affairs, I was one of our initiators of our policy. We have lost the plot,' he said.

Mr Sofield was a professor at the University of Tasmania for 10 years, working in the facility's tourism department.

The university's website describes him as a 'retired Australian ambassador' who completed 90 projects internationally in planning and development for poverty alleviation and protected area management, including in the South Pacific.

China's security agreement with the Solomon Islands could see military bases built by Beijing within 2,000kilometres of Australia

China announced the historic security agreement with the Solomon Islands in March - sparking fears they could build a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores.

A spokesman for the Communist country's foreign ministry said both nations have signed off on a framework for the deal, just two days before an American contingency arrive to warn the Solomons against signing the agreement.

'The purpose of China-Solomon security co-operation is to promote social stability and long-term peace and security in Solomon Islands, which is in line with the common interests of Solomon Islands and the South Pacific region,' foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

China have released no details about the agreement, nor when it was agreed, but a statement from the Solomon Islands confirmed the deal had been 'initialled' on March 31 and would be confirmed later.

Australia and the US fear China will attempt to build bases throughout the Pacific, with Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja urging Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands Manasseh Sogavare to abandon the deal last week.

China said the deal was 'public, transparent, open and inclusive, not directed at any third party, and is parallel to and complementary to the existing bilateral and multilateral security co-operation mechanisms in Solomon Islands' - but US officials believes it 'leaves the door open' for Chinese aggression in the Pacific.

