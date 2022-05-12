ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea ‘consider replacing Three as main shirt sponsor’ and announce £20m sleeve deal with Cryptocurrency group

By Alex Cole
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHELSEA have announced a lucrative new sleeve logo with cryptocurrency group WhaleFin.

The West London club are also reportedly set to ditch Three as their main shirt sponsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SyPEq_0fbk8Dk300
The Blues are considering replacing Three as shirt sponsor and have agreed a lucrative sleeve deal, say reports Credit: Getty

The European champions have announced a tidy £20million-a-year sleeve sponsor - with a cryptocurrency group called WhaleFin.

It is a 5-year, £100m deal, worth DOUBLE the £50m Hyundai package.

The WhaleFin logo will be donned on club shirt's from next season.

A statement from the club read: "We're excited to reveal WhaleFin, the digital asset platform powered by Amber Group as our new sleeve partner from the 2022/23 season".

This won't be the first time a Premier League team has hooked up with a cypto firm as Manchester United announced a training kit sponsorship with blockchain platform Tezos.

Three and Hyundai both suspended their contracts with the West London club after Roman Abramovich was slapped with sanctions.

Reports from the Telepgraph suggest that the Blues are "considering replacing" the telecommunications group , who have a year left on their deal.

Chelsea are supposedly not sure whether to ditch Three at the end of this season if a new sponsor is found.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The telecommunications provider became the West Londoners' main shirt sponsors ahead of the 2020-21 season in a three-year deal.

It is worth an eye-watering £120m so Todd Boehly will be hoping to recoup a lot of that if the current deal is cut short.

Boehly is due to be cleared to complete his Chelsea buy-out before the end of the season.

A Chelsea fan smashed up his Three router after they pulled out the deal due to Abramovich's links with Vladimir Putin and his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

But a leaked new shirt design for the 2022/23 season still contains the mobility company's logo displayed on it.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Roman Abramovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Design#Web3#Whalefin#European#Amber Group#Manchester United#Tezos
The US Sun

Mo Salah facing race to be fit for Champions League final & title run-in after Liverpool star goes off injured in FA Cup

MO SALAH faces a race to be fit for the Champions League final and Liverpool's title run-in after being forced off with injury in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea. The Egyptian experienced discomfort shortly after the half-hour mark against Chelsea, with the Reds swiftly deciding to substitute him because of what appeared to be a groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Marquinhos to Arsenal expected in ‘coming days’, Gunners reach ‘agreement’ with Hickey, Dybala ‘open’ to move – latest

ARSENAL are reportedly set to announce Brazilian wonderkid Marquinhos in coming days. The 19-year-old Sao Paulo winger (not to be confused with the PSG centre-back) is out of contract this year and the Gunners are preparing the paperwork to complete the deal. Meanwhile, the Gunners have also reached an agreement...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
429K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy