Just stop texting! Women share the hilarious and VERY cutting replies they've sent to desperate ex partners who can't take the hint

By Jessica Green For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Most of us will try to avoid talking to an annoying ex partner - and these women revealed exactly how to expertly shut down bothersome contacts from the past.

Showing that not everyone wants to forgive and forget, these hilarious text exchanges between former flames from around the world were rounded up by Parent Influence after being shared online.

The messages include one person asking their ex if they are 'water or air' before explaining they 'will never need you'.

Another included an ex asking their former flame to warm them up with a cuddle - only to be told they'd be set on fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NeqGF_0fbk88Pf00
Wake up! This person clearly rejected their former flame when they hinted about a reunion by branding it a 'nightmare'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ArmA_0fbk88Pf00
Just being honest: This woman candidly revealed she was busy each day when it concerned her former flame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364YCF_0fbk88Pf00
The messages include one person asking their ex if they are 'water or air' before explaining they 'will never need you'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e1VJa_0fbk88Pf00
Never repeating that mistake! This woman told her former flame that she wouldn't be seeing them again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTTGy_0fbk88Pf00
'The only chance you have with me is in your dreams', insisted this woman when their ex partner said 'You're all I've ever wanted'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkFG4_0fbk88Pf00
How funny: One woman simply replied with a  lot of laughter and a final 'Bye' when receiving an 'I miss you' message
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LY5GF_0fbk88Pf00
'Unsubscribe' was the simple but effective response this woman used when bombarded by texts and calls from an ex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AnOut_0fbk88Pf00
 'Bye loser': One ex partner wasn't impressed when their former flame admitted they can't cook - despite making out they had been
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HaDR8_0fbk88Pf00
One message included an ex asking their former flame to warm them up with a cuddle - only to be told they'd be set on fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDWXG_0fbk88Pf00
No love lost! This ex was pretty clear when she told her former flame that she wouldn't save them if they were on fire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tQh3_0fbk88Pf00
Big mistake! This savage response saw someone correct the spelling of their name during their ex's heartfelt attempt to win them back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xsxUj_0fbk88Pf00
Seeing clearly: One person insisted they were on the winning side of the break up because they no longer had to see their former lover 

