Just stop texting! Women share the hilarious and VERY cutting replies they've sent to desperate ex partners who can't take the hint

Most of us will try to avoid talking to an annoying ex partner - and these women revealed exactly how to expertly shut down bothersome contacts from the past.

Showing that not everyone wants to forgive and forget, these hilarious text exchanges between former flames from around the world were rounded up by Parent Influence after being shared online.

The messages include one person asking their ex if they are 'water or air' before explaining they 'will never need you'.

Another included an ex asking their former flame to warm them up with a cuddle - only to be told they'd be set on fire.

Wake up! This person clearly rejected their former flame when they hinted about a reunion by branding it a 'nightmare'

Just being honest: This woman candidly revealed she was busy each day when it concerned her former flame

Never repeating that mistake! This woman told her former flame that she wouldn't be seeing them again

'The only chance you have with me is in your dreams', insisted this woman when their ex partner said 'You're all I've ever wanted'

How funny: One woman simply replied with a lot of laughter and a final 'Bye' when receiving an 'I miss you' message

'Unsubscribe' was the simple but effective response this woman used when bombarded by texts and calls from an ex

'Bye loser': One ex partner wasn't impressed when their former flame admitted they can't cook - despite making out they had been

No love lost! This ex was pretty clear when she told her former flame that she wouldn't save them if they were on fire

Big mistake! This savage response saw someone correct the spelling of their name during their ex's heartfelt attempt to win them back