Amazon shoppers call these £37 outdoor solar lights 'beautiful and bright' - they'll create a magical statement in your garden this season

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

Amazon shoppers have found an energy-saving way to illuminate their gardens for just £30, thanks to the help of these affordable solar festoon lights.

A hassle-free way of brightening up ones outdoor space without the extra cost of electricity, the Litogo Store Solar Festoon Lights are proving to be a popular buy with savvy shoppers.

Regardless of how big or small your outdoor space is, shoppers are raving about how the festoon lights 'add a lovely glow to the garden', giving your outdoor area an instant face-lift on a budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpnb8_0fbk830200
Amazon shoppers are snapping up these £29.99 solar festoon lights to add instant appeal to their gardens, patios and terraces ahead of the sunnier weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lbz7o_0fbk830200

With patio season nearly upon us and the promise of warmer weather on it's way, its time to think about how to prepare your garden.

One easy and affordable way shoppers are adding instant appeal to their outdoor space is with the £36.99 Litogo Store Solar Festoon Lights.

Credited with creating an inviting, cosy space, the 'beautiful and bright' lights allow you to enjoy socialising after dark without the added expense of paying for electric lights.

If your garden is looking a little tired and in need of some TLC, then the Litogo Store Solar Festoon Lights are a low maintenance way to instantly transform it.

Whether you're blessed with a garden, terrace or patio, according to hundreds of happy Amazon shoppers, the set of warm lights can turn any space into a sanctuary.

Unlike electric plug-in lights, these can be used anywhere - no power plug needed. There is no complicated setup; you just insert the solar panel on the ground or fix it on the wall.

During the day, the solar panel absorbs sunlight and converts light energy into solar energy. At night, the festoon lights light up automatically, giving you a warm cosy glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLLzo_0fbk830200
With no need to plug the lights in, you can get creative and use the solar lights wherever you want to create some extra appeal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvWLX_0fbk830200
With a lead length of two meters and a total length of nine meters, you can string the lights along your garden fence, decorate trees, or even use them to make a shed instantly more attractive 

Better still, the Litogo Store Solar Festoon Lights come with four light modes, so you can tailor them to your mood or social setting.

Shoppers have raved about how they're 'better for the environment and on the electricity bills' and with 'how bright and effective the lights are'.

One delighted shopper wrote: 'Perfect, just loving them, it will look even better than you imagine. We use it light for our outside pergola; it is just perfectly bright for a relaxing and romantic evening atmosphere.'

Another agreed, adding: 'These are brilliant; they give enough light but have a nice glow (cosy) rather than white (clinic) that I was after. We bought a second set to give the right amount of light. They seem well made and certainly look the part.'

A third penned: 'High-quality item at a reasonable price, they look great along our fence and add a touch of glamour to our garden. Individual lights have a convenient hook which helps to hang them exactly where you want them.'

