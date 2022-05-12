ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Declan Rice will REJECT West Ham's eight-year £200,000-a-week contract offer with 23-year-old not prepared to commit most of his career to the club... handing Man United and Chelsea a major boost

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice will reportedly rejected an eight-year contract offer from the club worth £200,000-a-week.

The England star is understood to have turned down three deals previously from the Hammers, who are desperate to tie him down to a new contract with Manchester United and Chelsea said to be plotting a move for him.

The Hammers are believed to have come to his team with a massive long-term offer to tempt him into committing to the club - but Rice is expected to reject this too, according to the Sun, with the player seeing it as 'crazy' to pledge to West Ham for that long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TMXf3_0fbk48z900
Declan Rice (left) will reportedly reject West Ham's staggering eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week, in a blow to boss David Moyes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QWs24_0fbk48z900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kXHJE_0fbk48z900
The offer from West Ham - led by owners David Sullivan (L) and David Gold - has been seen by Rice's camp as 'playing to the crowd'

The 23-year-old is enjoying a brilliant season once again, building on his impressive stint with England at Euro 2020 last summer, and West Ham are aware they face the prospect of losing him for nothing in two years' time.

Rice and his representatives view the offer from West Ham as 'playing to the crowd' after being offered the £10million-a-year package and the player is now standing firm after rejecting a fourth proposal from the club, the report adds.

He is keen not to 'box himself in', it says, fearing he could be placed in a similar predicament to England team-mate Harry Kane, who signed a long-term deal with Tottenham before later seeking an exit.

Kane was in line for a move to Manchester City last summer but the moved collapsed with Spurs unwilling to accept City' offer of £120m - and with the switch now off the cards after the club signed Erling Haaland - Rice does not want to find himself in a similar situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FkEbs_0fbk48z900
Rice does not want to find himself in a similar position to Harry Kane - who agreed a long term deal at Tottenham and has struggled to leave
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtMvW_0fbk48z900
West Ham boss David Moyes (centre) has slapped a £150million price tag on Rice to keep him

Manchester United and Chelsea are the two leading contenders to sign Rice in the upcoming transfer window, while Manchester City are also thought to be tracking his progress. Chelsea - where Rice started his career - could offer him the Champions League football he craves, as well as the prospect of trophies.

But many suitors could find themselves struggling to meet West Ham's huge asking price of £150m - the same fee Spurs asked for Kane.

And there is a belief within West Ham that no one will be able to come up with that price tag to sweep Rice away from the London Stadium, it says, and they feel he will stay at the club next season.

However, that won't shift the player's desire to leave and won't change his mind about signing a new deal, it goes on.

It came after a previous report of West Ham's huge eight-year offer - and the club were believed to be willing to make it a 10-year one if he wanted. The issue within Rice's camp is that they believe he could get as much as £300-400,000 a week at a bigger club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mn3IH_0fbk48z900
Rice has been West Ham's outstanding player this season, showing leadership as captain

Rice has been West Ham's star performer over a fantastic season that saw them reach the semi-finals of the Europa League before being knocked out by Eintracht Frankfurt.

With club captain Mark Noble restricted mostly to appearances from the substitute's bench, Rice has marked himself out as West Ham's on-field leader and his improvement has been noticed by several top clubs.

Chelsea are keen to bring their former academy talent back to the club, although the situation may be complicated given the Blues' new ownership.

Similarly, Manchester United are set to embark on a huge rebuild under incoming boss Erik ten Hag, with several midfielders including Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata slated to be jettisoned.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Prince William is BOOED by thousands of fans at Wembley ahead of the FA Cup Final between Liverpool and Chelsea - with supporters also jeering renditions of God Save the Queen and Abide With Me

Thousands of football fans booed Prince William ahead of the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea at Wembley this afternoon. The Duke of Cambridge, who is the president of the FA, met with both sets of players ahead of kick-off. However, audible boos could be heard as William made...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez is left sobbing on the bench after being substituted in his final home match as an Atletico Madrid player during their draw with Sevilla... with the ex-Liverpool star now looking for a new club amid links to a dramatic return to Barcelona

Luis Suarez was left in tears after being given an emotional send off by Atletico Madrid fans in his final home game for the club. It has been confirmed that the 35-year-old will depart the Spanish capital this summer following the expiration of his contract. Suarez started Sunday's 1-1 draw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle's survival is NOT down to new Saudi owners splashing £94m on five new players in January, insists Eddie Howe, as he responds to claims they bought their way out of trouble

Eddie Howe has hit back at those who claim Newcastle United's survival is simply down to their £94million January investment on five new players. The Magpies emerged as Europe's biggest spenders as they were backed in the transfer market for the first time by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba's representative Rafaela Pimenta - who has taken over Mino Raiola's agency after his death - 'flies to Turin to hold talks with Juventus over a return this summer' with his Man United contract set to expire

Paul Pogba's representative has reportedly flown to Turin to discuss a potential reunion with Juventus in the summer. Pogba, 29, is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in the summer and a host of top European clubs, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, are thought to be interested in securing his services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Juan Mata
Daily Mail

Harry Kane is 'looking forward to the next season' with 'great manager' Antonio Conte, suggesting he will NOT look to force his way out of Tottenham this summer... a year on from his plea to leave north London for Man City

Harry Kane has given the clearest indication yet that his future remains at Tottenham after talking up his excitement at working with Antonio Conte again next season. Tottenham were rocked last summer when Kane, who was being pursued publicly by Man City, revealed he was keen for a new challenge elsewhere.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp again calls for more winners' medals from The FA and says there were not enough to go round the Liverpool side after they beat Chelsea this weekend... after claiming they are STILL waiting for more to arrive from February's Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp has made a direct plea to the FA to deliver Liverpool more medals after their FA Cup victory against Chelsea at the weekend. Klopp made a similar remark last month, claiming that Liverpool were still waiting for Carabao Cup winners' medals to hand out to youth players who played in earlier rounds of the competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The good, bad and the ugly... it's been a blast!': Ben Foster, 39, confirms he will leave Watford at the end of the season following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Former England goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed he will leave Watford at the end of the season following the club's relegation from the Premier League. The 39-year-old rejoined the Hornets from West Brom in the summer of 2018, but will not be staying on as Watford rebuild for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

It's the most exciting end to a Premier League season in YEARS, so will Man City or Liverpool blink first, are Tottenham REALLY the favourites to see off Arsenal - and which two teams will survive?

The Premier League has had plenty of dramatic season finales through the years. Carlo Ancelotti's Chelsea hit Wigan for eight to pip Manchester United to the title in 2010. Bradford City produced one of their most memorable displays to beat Liverpool and stave off relegation in their first top flight season in 2000. Carlos Tevez helped West Ham defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford to relegate Sheffield United in 2007. And who can forget Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal a decade ago to give Man City their first Premier League trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Hammers#Tottenham#Spurs
Daily Mail

'I'm sure there will be conversations to be had': Aaron Ramsey remains coy on his Rangers future - as the Juventus loanee focuses on a Europa League and Scottish Cup double with the Gers

Aaron Ramsey has revealed his Rangers future will be discussed at the end of the season - and called on his team-mates to secure a cup double to round off the season. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have two finals across just four days, contesting the Europa League trophy against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday before facing Hearts in the Scottish Cup showpiece on Saturday.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'120 minutes on Saturday, then we play Tuesday. Come on': Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpool's fixture chaos as they face Southampton three days after FA Cup final - and hits out at UEFA 'friends' for not letting them play on same night as Europa League final

Jurgen Klopp has hit out at UEFA for not allowing Liverpool to play their penultimate Premier League game with Southampton on the same night as the Europa League final – with the Reds instead forced to play three days after their gruelling FA Cup triumph. Liverpool's win at Wembley...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Emma Hayes insists she doesn't need 'to kill any speculation' regarding her Chelsea future as she's still under contract meaning 'there's nothing to talk about'... despite links to a men's game move

Emma Hayes insisted 'there is nothing to talk about' regarding her future at Chelsea after leading her side to the Women's Super League and FA Cup double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday. Sam Kerr struck an extra-time winner as Chelsea clinched their second trophy...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel reveals Timo Werner ruled himself out of coming off the bench during Chelsea's FA Cup defeat and admits injuries caught up with the squad ahead of the fixture at Wembley

Thomas Tuchel revealed that Timo Werner ruled himself out of coming off the bench in Saturday's FA Cup Final defeat because of a hamstring complaint. Chelsea fans were stunned that £52million Werner was not among the six substitutes used by Tuchel in an energy-sapping 120 minutes at Wembley that ended 0-0 before Liverpool won 6-5 on penalties.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Boyhood Real Betis fan Hector Bellerin is left in tears on the pitch after playing his final home game for the club... as his team-mates push for a crowdfunding campaign to be set up to allow the Arsenal loanee to stay in Spain

Hector Bellerin was unable to hold back the tears after playing his final home game for Real Betis. The Arsenal full-back has spent the season on loan at his boyhood club and fulfilled his father's dream of seeing him play in a Betis shirt. It has been a very successful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'You've won the FA Cup - GET OFF your phone!': James Milner warned his Liverpool team-mates 'you never know when it's going to be your last' trophy as he urged them to fully take in the celebrations at Wembley

James Milner may have garnered a nickname for being 'boring' but the 36-year-old was in no mood to see a raft of mobile phones being used in Liverpool's dressing room after winning the FA Cup final on Saturday. Jurgen Klopp's side emerged victorious following a 6-5 penalty shootout win over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sol Campbell 'emerges as a leading contender to succeed Mark Warburton at QPR'... with the Championship club also considering former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood for the managerial vacancy

Sol Campbell is a leading candidate to become QPR's next manager, according to reports. The Championship club announced last month that Mark Warburton would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and they are now looking for his successor. Campbell is believed to be the favourite for...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Jurgen Klopp is already a legend but becoming the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season could see him go down as the greatest ever boss

For Jurgen Klopp to create history and become the first Liverpool manager to win the European Cup, the league, the FA Cup and League Cup all in one season — something not even Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan, Kenny Dalglish, Gerard Houllier or Rafa Benitez ever achieved — is phenomenal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's £2.6bn takeover is thrown into doubt, with government 'alarmed' at Roman Abramovich refusing their sale structure, 16 days before club face disastrous consequences of failing to sell

Chelsea's £2.6billion takeover has been thrown into doubt once again after Roman Abramovich refused to accept a sale structure proposed by the UK Government, according to reports. The Blues confirmed earlier this month that a consortium led by US tycoon Todd Boehly had agreed a deal to acquire the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Downing Street slaps down Jurgen Klopp for DEFENDING 'wonderful' Liverpool fans who jeered God Save the Queen and Prince William at Wembley: Reds boss says they 'wouldn't boo if there was no reason'

Downing Street has today slapped down Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's defence of fans who jeered the National Anthem and Prince William at the FA Cup final. Reds fans sparked fury after boos echoed around Wembley Stadium while Prince William - the President of the FA - was introduced to Chelsea and Liverpool players ahead of their cup final clash on Saturday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp concedes that his Liverpool side are UNLIKELY to win the Premier League this season despite Man City's draw at West Ham... as he admits 'I don't expect them to drop points' against Aston Villa on the final day

Jurgen Klopp has played down Liverpool's title chances, despite watching Manchester City drop points against West Ham on Sunday. Pep Guardiola's side were held to a 2-2 draw by David Moyes's men at the London Stadium, and the Reds will have the chance to cut City's lead at the top to just a single point if they beat Southampton on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy