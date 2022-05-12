ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

'My ovaries cannot handle it!': Shirtless Harry Styles melts fans' hearts as he cuddles baby in adorable behind-the-scenes clip from his As It Was music video

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A new behind-the-scenes video has shown Harry Styles cuddling up to a baby as he filmed scenes for his music video for As It Was.

The singer, 28, was shown having fun with the cast and crew of the video in between takes, including the youngest participant.

At one point he was seen hilariously lifting the little one into the air in a move reminiscent of the famous Simba lift in the Lion King.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqaJ7_0fbjlqjP00
Sweet: A new behind-the-scenes video has shown Harry Styles cuddling up to a baby as he filmed scenes for his music video for As It Was

The baby soon burst into tears, leading to a shirtless Harry cradling the tot in his arms and gently bouncing them up and down, while laughing.

Fans went wild for the clips, taking to Twitter to gush over the adorable moment.

One said: 'harry styles with baby makes my heart warm…'

Another echoed: 'for the sake of society we need to stop giving harry styles babies. my ovaries cannot handle it'.

A third chimed it: 'harry styles holding babies is the most precious thing ever'.

The behind-the-scenes video also showed Harry practising his whimsical dance moves and handing out fist-bumps.

Another clip saw the pop star sliding down the edge of a rotating platform, and acting out kung-fu moves with a crew member.

He and his co-star Mathilde Lin were filmed mastering their complicated choreography on top of a spinning circular platform, in a sequence choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bRDB7_0fbjlqjP00
Hilarious: At one point he was seen hilariously lifting the little one into the air over his head
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cay8u_0fbjlqjP00
Circle of life: The move was reminiscent of the famous Simba lift in the Lion King

He told Billboard that Harry was a natural and that many of the silly behind-the-scenes moments shown were kept in the final music video.

Yoann said: 'We had a few days with Harry, and he was actually very talented, and it seemed like Harry was having a lot of fun, so we kept in the music video a lot of the moments of playfulness from that.'

The between-the-scenes content comes as Harry shared that going to therapy has made him feel 'more alive' and has helped him open up.

He also admitted that he had misconceptions of therapy before going, explaining that he 'thought it meant that you were broken'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KNRMI_0fbjlqjP00
Cute: The singer, 28, was shown having fun with the cast and crew of the video in between takes, including the youngest participant

But since embarking on the journey of therapy five years ago, Harry admitted it has allowed him to face problems and his mental health head on, rather than avoiding them.

In a recent interview with Better Homes & Gardens for their June cover story, Harry shared that therapy has 'open up rooms in himself' that he didn't know existed.

The As It Was singer also said that it had solved his previous problem of 'emotionally coasting' through life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfjNR_0fbjlqjP00
Bonding: The behind-the-scenes video also showed Harry practising his whimsical dance moves and handing out fist-bumps

Detailing his prior woes, Harry explained: 'I thought it meant that you were broken, I wanted to be the one who could say I didn't need it.

'But I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there's no way, I don't think, to feel more alive than that,' he continued.

The former One Direction heartthrob also shared that lockdown gave him a chance to slow down from his hectic lifestyle, being able to process a lot of things that had happened during his rise to fame in the boyband.

He explained that both him and his therapist have attempted to get to the root of why he feels the need to be so 'likeable'.

Pointing it back to his post X-factor days, the singer explained that he was encouraged to 'give so much away' in order to be liked.

Harry explained to the publication that he felt scared to say anything wrong in interviews while being in One Direction.

Sharing that their contracts had 'cleanliness clauses', which would dictate that they would be null and void if he did anything supposedly unsavoury - terrifying him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JbSAp_0fbjlqjP00
Afraid: It comes after Harry explained that he felt scared to say anything wrong in interviews while being in One Direction (pictured with the band in 2015)

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Audio Revealed: Johnny Depp Told Amber Heard 'It's Going To Be A Bloodbath' If He Didn't Walk Away From Their Marriage

More and more is coming out about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's tumultuous marriage. In audio clips that were heard during the Monday, April 25, cross examination, some of their conversation from couples therapy was heard — and it wasn't pretty. “Walking away is necessary — is necessary, especially between you and I. It is of utmost importance, because the next move, if I don’t walk away — or just go out for a little while — it’s just going to be a bloodbath,” Depp said in the recordings. “It’s just not worth it.”Heard responded that she just wanted the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

360K+
Followers
37K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy